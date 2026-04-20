Raptors vs. Cavs Game 2: Inside Cleveland’s Plan to Stifle Toronto’s Perimeter Attack

The Toronto Raptors may have kept things interesting in Game 1, but the Cleveland Cavaliers’ size and interior presence eventually proved too much to handle.

As the series shifts toward a pivotal Game 2, the question remains: was Toronto’s hot shooting a sustainable trend or a statistical outlier that masked deeper roster gaps?

To break down the frontline dominance of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and whether the Raptors can actually push this series to the brink, I sat down with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI analyst Tim Daniel.

From the emergence of rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles to the adjustments required to stifle Toronto's perimeter attack, Daniel provides an inside look at what to expect for Game 2.

What was your biggest takeaway from Game 1?

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers' ability to have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen control the paint really jumped out. The Raptors seemed to really struggle with Jakob Poeltl on the floor. Then when Collin Murray-Boyles came in, the Cavs' size really got to him.

What surprised you the most about the Raptors in the game?

My biggest takeaway on the Raptors side of things was how well they shot from three, particularly Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead. The Cavs may be willing to live with those shots but if Barnes keeps shooting the way he did in game 1, that can really make this a series.

What is the biggest adjustment the Cavs will have to make in Game 2?

The biggest adjustment would have to be protecting the perimeter more. The Raptors shot 48 per cent as a team in Game 1. While the Cavs are likely daring Toronto to beat them with that shot, if they come out and shoot the same way in Game 2, things could get interesting.

If the Cavs were to lose Game 2, what would be the reason why?

If the Cavs lose Game 2, it’s because they played the Raptors game. They let them get out in transition, they turned the ball over too much and their hot shooting from Game 1 went away,

What’s your prediction for Game 2?

I think the Cavs likely take Game 2, it feels like they know they’re the better team of the two and just have more ways they can win the game.

Tipoff between the Raptors and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN in Canada or NBCSN in the United States. It is also available for streaming on Peacock.

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