Five Questions Before Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 3 in Toronto

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Toronto with a 2-0 lead in the first round series of the Eastern Conference Playoffs over the Toronto Raptors. Although the Cavs are in control of the series, they're also well aware that these two games in Toronto won't be a cakewalk.

Desperation will be in play for the Raptors starting Thursday night in Game 3. Can they make this a series? Can they find a way to make things hard on the Cavaliers? It is all wait and see, but they'll need to get going, immediately.

I caught up with Jeremy Brener of Raptors on SI to discuss game 3, what Toronto can do differently, and if they will be able to make this a series.

The Raptors certainly played much better in Game 2, but still weren't able to pull the game out. What is the Raptors current thought process heading back to Toronto for games 3 and 4?

The Raptors made some improvements between the two games, and they will continue to try to ride that trajectory. Going back to Scotiabank Arena, where the team was 24-17 this season, will help. They will also look to make further adjustments to get Brandon Ingram back to where he was during the regular season.

The Brandon Ingram struggles have honestly been surprising so far in the Series. What does Toronto need to do to get him going before it's too late?

The Raptors did a better job setting Ingram up for success in Game 2, with his shots on the floor, but they just didn't fall. The Raptors have total confidence in Ingram to get things back on track, and they have to rely on their No. 1 scorer from the regular season to get them through the playoffs. The confidence the team has in Ingram will help propel him to better scoring numbers. Being at home could definitely help Ingram get back on track.

What are your thoughts on Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles having to step up in the series between the Immanuel Quickley injury and the inability to play Jakob Poetl?

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) shoots a three point shot over Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This is not much of a surprise, considering the fact that Shead and Murray-Boyles have been clutch for them throughout the entire season, despite their inexperience in the NBA. The Raptors hardly played at 100% throughout the year, so these young players are built for moments like this in the playoffs where they may not be at full strength.

What can the Raptors do to make these games difficult for Donovan Mitchell and James Harden?

Keep giving them different looks and coverages. The Raptors have capable defenders for Mitchell and Harden, who are arguably the most experienced backcourt in the Eastern Conference playoffs. If the Raptors can ensure that only one of them has a strong game, that might be enough to push Toronto over the top.

What is your prediction for Game 3?

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with guard James Harden (1) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This Raptors team is too good to get swept. They have had a resiliency about them throughout the year that has pushed them from a lottery team to the fifth seed in the East. That should come into play with their season on the line in these next two games. I believe the Raptors will feed off the energy from the home crowd and pull out a much-needed Game 3 win.

Raptors 110, Cavaliers 102