Cavs vs. Raptors Preview: Expert Q&A on Brandon Ingram, Toronto's NBA Playoff Hopes

We are now just two days away from the Cleveland Cavaliers beginning the postseason in a round one matchup with the Toronto Raptors. While we all prepare for the series, we have broken down all of the ways the Cavaliers are good enough to win, but we haven't received a whole lot of detail on the Toronto Raptors side of things.

I did a bit of a home and home with Jeremy Brenner of Raptors on SI, getting his thoughts on how he feels the series will play out, what Toronto's strengths are going into the series and more.

Can Toronto find a way to get the best of the Cavaliers?

While we think it's unlikely, Jeremy gives some great insight on just how they can cause problems for the Cavs.

The Raptors' plan against James Harden in their one matchup this season when he was with the Clippers looked to be using size on him (Barnes, Ingram, Dick) and attack him on the catch, do you expect more of the same?

It will be interesting to see who the Raptors place to defend Harden.

Something that makes Cleveland so dangerous is that they have two MVP-level scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Harden. Barnes is the best defender on the team, and he should draw one of those matchups. It's possible that rookie forward Colin Murray-Boyles also gets in on the action to defend Harden. Ingram might be tasked with the Harden assignment while Barnes goes to Mitchell. Ultimately, there are a number of different combinations the Raptors can use, and it should be intriguing to see which one works out best for them.

What about the Cavaliers scares Toronto the most?

The size the Cavaliers have is something the Raptors should be worrying about. Toronto does not have a ton of size outside of Jakob Poetl, and the Cavs often play Evan Mobley alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. If the Cavaliers can exploit that mismatch throughout the series, Cleveland should be coming out on top.

Apr 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

How much has Brandon Ingram changed the Toronto Raptors?

Ingram has been the leading scorer for the Raptors this season, and his presence is absolutely important for the team's success. Scottie Barnes has taken another step in the right direction as well, and he remains the best player on the team.

The defense runs through Barnes, while the offense tends to go through Ingram, at least on the scoring side. It just gives the Raptors another high-level scorer who can push them forward in a playoff setting.

Say Immanuel Quickley is hobbled or cannot play, where do the Raptors go from there?

Quickley's injury is definitely something to note, but the Raptors have depth behind him. Both Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter have had good seasons, and each of them should be in the rotation at some point for the Raptors off the bench.

Where is your confidence level for Barnes and Poetl vs Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen?

The Raptors are going to rely on Poeltl a lot throughout the series, but they will also count on rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles to defend as well.

The positive thing about the Raptors' defense is that several players can defend multiple positions, which means Toronto will be giving Cleveland a bunch of different looks. This is an area where the Cavs can absolutely take over the series, but it isn't as much of a slam dunk as it looks on paper.

Lastly, what is your prediction for the series?

It's hard to ignore the Raptors' sweep in the regular season, but the Cavs should benefit from having a lot more playoff experience than Toronto. I believe Cleveland will start the series off strong with a win, but Toronto will even the series with a split in Game 2. The two teams will then split Games 3 and 4 before the Cavs take Games 5 and 6 to clinch a 4-2 win.