Former Cavalier Roundup: Ty Jerome Steals the Show In Memphis

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not play on Wednesday night, but a whole lot of their former players did. Seven guys that have suited up for the team within the past two years all played their season-opener.

There were some duds, and then there were performances that were absolutely draw-dropping. I’m going to pass the numbers along for you folks all seven.

Without further ado, here we go.

Larry Nance Jr.: Indiana Pacers Debut

Of all the players I’ll be touching on here, Larry Nance Jr. had the least eventful appearance. He logged just five minutes in his Pacers debut, coming in the second quarter. The team was without Aaron Nesmith and TJ McConnell for the contest, so a few extra minutes were available.

Jay Huff surprisingly didn’t touch the floor, so Nance got a little run. The 2X Cavalier did not put up any counting stats. He shot 0-1, and picked up two fouls. He was a -11.

Indiana defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-120 in a thriller.

Keon Ellis (Nets) and Dennis Schröder (Hornets) Battle Each Other

Perhaps the coolest of all the stories, two former Cavs, traded to the team together at last year’s deadline, squared off in their debuts with their new teams. Dennis Schröder, due to an injury to Coby White, is the temporary starting point guard for the Hornets. Keon Ellis also got the nod at the SG spot for the Nets.

Schröder got the last laugh, as he posted 19 points and six assists over 33 minutes of action. He played well in the fourth quarter too, getting to his spot as the team needed it.

As for Ellis, he didn’t fare as well. He had seven points on 3-7 shooting, coming away with a block and a steal in 33 minutes of action.

Charlotte defeated Brooklyn 110-103 on opening night. \

Ty Jerome’s Night For The Ages In Memphis

Injuries kept Ty Jerome off the floor for most of the 2025-26 season in Memphis after he signed there as a free agent. But tonight, it was very clear that he was the best player on the floor.

From the opening minutes of the night, Jerome was feeling it. His signature moment came early in the fourth quarter when he swished a logo three to go over 40 points for the first time in his career. He would finish the day with 45 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He hit 17 of 25 from the floor and had a +22 net rating.

Of course, Cleveland opted to keep Sam Merrill instead of Jerome in the summer of 2025. This was a move that fit what they were trying to do. But, they knew that the former Virginia product could score in bunches.

A night to remember in Memphis, no doubt about it. They defeated the Jazz 123-103 to begin the season.

Georges Niang Plays First Game Since 2025 Play-In With Warriors

Georges Niang spent 1.5 years with the Cavs from 2023-2025, moved to the Hawks at the 2025 trade deadline. During his time with the club, he never missed a game. Unfortunately last year, after being dealt from the Hawks to the Jazz, he suffered a foot injury. He wound up missing the entirety of the campaign.

Now with the Warriors, he’s healthy and line for playing time. The first appearance though, did not go according to plan. In 19 minutes, Niang had seven points on 3-8 shooting with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The team is already without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, and Moses Moody, plus Brandon Podziemski was on the shelf. Golden State got obliterated by the Lakers, 127-103.

De’Andre Hunter Logs First Minutes Since Detached Retina Surgery

A disappointing start to the 2025-26 season for De’Andre Hunter led the Cavs to trading him to Sacramento. Unfortunately, in just his second game with his new team, he suffered a serious eye injury. He had a detached retina, and had to immediately undergo surgery. The good news is that it was a success, and he’s back.

Hunter was in the starting lineup for the Kings on opening night as they battled the Clippers. First-half foul trouble limited his minutes, as he wound up posting a final line of six points and three rebounds. He logged 19 minutes total, and was a -24.

Sacramento is 0-1 after falling to the Clippers 121-96.

Healthy Darius Garland Looking Good For LA

Max Strus was not available for his Clippers team debut, but Darius Garland was out there. The toe is no longer an issue, and he’s back at 100%. And he was showing glimpses of the player he was during his extended Cavs tenure.

Running point for LA, Garland dropped a smooth 16 points in the first quarter alone. For the game, he ended up with 30 points and four assists on 11-19 shooting. He was +15 in 32 minutes.

Despite being without five players, the Clippers picked up a win to get their season started. The final was 121-96.

Still To Come

Dean Wade missed the Sixers season opener against the Knicks with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for the tilt with his former team. This would be his team debut.