After their incredible success in 2024-25, the Cavs were faced with a very tough decision. They had two key players, and only had the money to pay one. There was Ty Jerome, the super-sixth man who found ways to score at will, and posted some incredible stat lines.

On the other side was Sam Merrill, a floor-spacer, elite three-point shooter and underrated wing defender that led the squad in charges drawn. It would hurt to see either of them go, but having both of them around after the years they each had was unlikely.

Ultimately, it was Merrill that was chosen to be paid. And Jerome then went to the Grizzlies. Here are three reasons that the decision made by Cleveland was the correct one.

Merrill’s Game Expanded Immediately

Sam Merrill went from just being a 3PT shooter to being able to slash a bit on offense last year. His movements got quicker, and he became a bit more unpredictable. Stepping into a starting role most nights due to injury, he improved his scoring average from eight to 13 points a night. This, while also making a career-high number of shots.

Merrill made 46% of total shots, including 42% of threes. He led the team in charges taken, and was all over the place. He started in 38 of his 52 appearances, and proved to be extremely valuable.

Ty Jerome was limited, meanwhile, to just 15 games. He never logged more than 20 minutes in any of them as the team was already out of contention by the time he returned, and they just wanted to get him reps. He did average 20 points and six assists per game when he did get out there, but again, it was the sample size.

Availability Is The Best Ability

Sam Merrill played 52 games. Ty Jerome only appeared in 15. In those appearances for the Utah State guard, the team went 37-15, going just 15-15 when he was out. Amidst all the success he was having, he suffered an injury on his shooting hand. Eventually he got back and started drilling threes again, but his absence was a costly one.

Sam Merrill scored 1.48 PPP as a cutter in 2025-26. He was 3rd on the team in this area. pic.twitter.com/NarFdsB2xV — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 16, 2026

Jerome, in his career, has only logged 50 games played one time. It was his second campaign in Cleveland, missing 80 games with an ankle issue the season prior. The UVA product has been in the league for seven years, and made 244 appearances. This is 244 out of 468 possible appearances. Barely over 50% of the time, he’s out there.

Merrill’s willingness to put his body on the line against Ausar Thompson in Game 7 was a game-changing moment for this team. Jerome could not have done that.

Positional Versatility

That not that it would actually happen, but Sam Merrill said he’d “play center” if the team came asking him to. He’s willing to play any position on the floor, and has often played the small forward spot despite his smaller frame. He’s comfortably defended bigger players like Jrue Holiday, Ausar Thompson, and Jayson Tatum previously. No problems there.

It’s his work on defense that often helps those around him on the floor. Jerome meanwhile, was a defensive liability during his Cavs season. Yes, the team went 64-18 and he scored a whole lot of points. They put him in while facing elimination against the Pacers two seasons ago, and he started getting buckets.

The problem was, though, he had to play small forward. He could not defend against Indiana. He isn’t fantastic on that end, not much better than serviceable.

Merrill can sometimes take on the big defensive assignment. He can hold his own. He's even talked about the goal being the team having a top-five defense. Jerome is unable to contribute in that way.

In Summary

Ty Jerome is a very good basketball player, and in an ideal spot in Memphis. He is healthy to open this season and should continue to stuff the stat sheet. He’s in a better spot for himself.

As for Sam Merrill, he’ll be serving as the sixth man, looking to enter the game and bury his threes and continue to make the right read. He and Peyton Watson are critical for the team’s defensive success.

Each player is where they are meant to be. Jerome is making $9 million a year. Merrill is making $9.5 million a year. The value they have each turned in when on the court would indicate they are each actually underpaid now.

But availability is the best ability, and that’s why Cleveland picked Merrill. Memphis has a solid PG for the season if he can just stay on the court. Key word being IF.