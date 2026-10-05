2026-27 Season Primer — Where All of Last Year’s Non-Returned Cavs Will Be Playing

There was plenty of change with the Cleveland Cavaliers from the end of 2025-26 to 2026-27. With one new starter, a few rookies, and some other free-agent additions coming in, there are plenty of names to be reintroduced.

One move earlier in the summer helped get things moving for the franchise, as they moved Dennis Schröder to Charlotte. Prior to that, a few other players with expired contracts did sign elsewhere.

Let’s look at all of last year’s old faces and let you know where you can follow along with them.

Starting With The Guards

Two of the guards from last year’s Cavs team aren’t back; the rest, of course, are still around the team. The first is Keon Ellis, acquired from the Kings at the deadline last season. He came in to help improve things on the defensive end, something he very much did from the outset. The minutes dropped as the year went along, but he showed his value.

The Brooklyn Nets inked Ellis to a two-year, $18 million deal. It’s more than he would have made in his old spot. Good for him. And then there’s the aforementioned Dennis Schröder, who was sent to the Hornets.

Acquired with Ellis by Cleveland in the summer, the German guard also had an instant impact with the Cavs. By the end of the year, though, his efficiency had dipped a bit. He still has two seasons on his contract as he becomes the new backup to Coby White in Charlotte.

And Then, We Have The Frontcourt

The conversation here starts with Dean Wade, one of the NBA’s first free agents to change teams. He signed a four-year, $39 million deal with the Sixers. After playing a large role in Cleveland’s winning campaigns for several seasons, he opted to change scenery. In Philly, he’ll be one of the first off the bench. And the reason for heading there, in his words, was to chase a championship.

Larry Nance Jr. inked a deal with the Indiana Pacers, after returning to the Cavs a season ago. He didn’t get on the floor all that much, and while the homecoming was certainly enjoyable, it made more sense for him to sign elsewhere. It’s a one-year pact for the forward with a team that hopes to sneak back into contention after being cellar dwellers in 2025-26.

Lastly, there’s Max Strus. A tough goodbye, he was moved out so that Peyton Watson could join the party. It was a fantastic tenure for him over three seasons, including one of the longest game-winners in the history of the league. Now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, he’ll be reunited with his former teammate Darius Garland.

Given Brandom Ingram’s current injury situation, and Bennedict Mathurin’s decision to head to New Orleans, Strus was projected to be a surefire opening day starter in his new home. . It will have to wait a bit, though as he seemed to have suffered a serious foot injury in his debut. Here's to a speedy recovery.

Former #Cavs guard Max Strus left his LA Clippers preseason debut with a non-contact right foot injury. Huge bummer. pic.twitter.com/DBdclwNBDo — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 5, 2026

The End Of The Previous Chapter

Of course, all of the above players made a difference during their time with the Cavs. Some of them for less time than others. Look for Strus and Wade to get the most playing time, with Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis to log some important bench minutes.

Cleveland will move forward with the players still present. The others will look to keep it rolling.