Cavaliers Actively Shopping Dennis Schröder in Trade Conversations

The Cleveland Cavaliers were active during this year's trade deadline, and they prepared for what would be a solid playoff run. The Cavs traded De'Andre Hunter, whom they acquired during the 2024-25 season, to the Sacramento Kings. In return, they received Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis. They also received Emanuel Miller, as the Chicago Bulls were involved in the trade as well.

A lot has happened since that deal, as Cleveland acquired James Harden shortly after that. Then, the Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons before losing to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, Cleveland is trying to make the right moves and get closer to winning another championship.

The biggest conversation around the Cavs involves LeBron James, and bringing him in will require some changes. The Cavaliers want more apron flexibility, and moving one of their latest additions would help.

Schröder's name has come up, and it has been reported that Cleveland is actively shopping the veteran guard.

Before coming to Cleveland, Schröder played for teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers and others. The high-scoring guard also played for Detroit, a division rival of Cleveland, before heading to Sacramento. He did well in his time with the Kings, as he averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

In his games with the Cavaliers, he averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds. His best performance during that stint was a 26-point game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was also one of three games that he started for Cleveland.

Schröder is known for his offense, and he can provide a spark for the Cavaliers or any other team. If Cleveland does move him, a young player can fill that void.

Cavs Rookie Turns Heads In Summer League

Meleek Thomas, the Cavs' latest draft pick, has had an impressive Summer League run.

He had 35 points in the team's win over the Miami Heat, and he also played well in the previous games. There is a chance that the rookie will rest in the upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but in the matchups he played, he showed what he brings to the table. He is someone they can develop, and in due time, he could receive valuable minutes.

Cleveland is in a good position, and adding James is plausible. While it may require adjustments, the team will do whatever it takes to make it happen.