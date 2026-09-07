How Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen Impacted Cavaliers Last Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look slightly different this year, as they have a new wing. They added Peyton Watson, and that move required parting ways with a fan favorite.

Cleveland stayed quiet during the offseason, but the Watson move was worth the wait. Now, the Cavs have a legitimate wing, and their frontcourt will be key to their success.

Last year, the Cavs frontcourt had a few variations, as players like Dean Wade and Jaylon Tyson were active. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were involved, but both of them missed games due to injury. Regardless, all of these players had noteworthy performances throughout the 2025-26 season.

Tyson Takes Over Against The Sixers

Tyson was one of the standouts of that time, and his best performance was against an Eastern Conference rival. He had a career-high 39 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs beat the Sixers by two, and Tyson was one of six players who scored in double figures. De'Andre Hunter, a wing the Cavs traded to the Sacramento Kings, had 16 points off the bench. Then, players like Allen and Mobley chipped in as well.

Donovan Mitchell had one of his quieter nights scoring wise, but he nearly had a triple-double. He had 13 points, 12 assists and was a rebound away from his first triple-double. Still, the Cavs picked up a win, and Tyson showcased his abilities.

When it comes to Mobley, his best performance was against the Utah Jazz. He had 34 points, and he grabbed 17 rebounds. Mobley's performance served as a reminder of what he is capable of, and it showed flashes of that "next step" Kenny Atkinson and others expect from the young star.

The Cavs had another player who scored 34 points in that game, as Mitchell showed out against his former team. Then, new additions James Harden and Keon Ellis both had 13 points. Allen was out for that game, but he had several strong games throughout the season.

Allen's top performance was a 40-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Cavs were on a road trip, and after losing to the Phoenix Suns, Allen dominated against the Blazers. He had 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals to go along with his points, and he helped the Cavs go on a run. They won seven games in a row before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Blazers could not stop the All-Star center, and in the end, he had his career high.

Cleveland's frontcourt is talented, and Watson gives them a boost. He had a respectable 2025-26 season, and in his best game, he scored 35 points in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Washington Wizards. Watson and the Cavs are trying to win a championship, and if that happens, the frontcourt will play a major role.