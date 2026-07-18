How Meleek Thomas Performed In Every Game of Cavs Summer League

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished their Summer League journey on a good note, as they beat the Chicago Bulls 100-91 on Friday. With that win, the Cavs finished the period with a record of 3-2. They picked up wins over the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans before that.

Cleveland played well during that stretch, and the player who stood out the most was Meleek Thomas. Thomas is the Cavaliers' last draft pick, and his Summer League performance gave fans a glimpse of his game.

The rookie got off to a solid start, as he had 20 points in Cleveland's loss to the Indiana Pacers. On top of his scoring, Thomas also had five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who was last year's Summer League standout, also had 20 points, while Malaki Branham and Riley Minix had 15 and 10, respectively.

While that game was a loss, Thomas helped the team close the gap. Indiana had a comfortable lead over Cleveland, but the rookie scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Cavs get back in the game. However, the Pacers held on and handed them a loss.

Thomas Goes Off, Cleveland Gets First Win

After that game, Cleveland faced the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons won that game, but Thomas had a strong performance. He had 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. Then, he topped that performance with a 35-point game against the Heat.

The Cavs beat the Heat 90-73, and Thomas was hot. He knocked down five three-pointers in that game, and he was efficient. The rookie could not be stopped, and he helped the team secure a victory. Then ,he had a chance to rest, as the Cavaliers beat the Pelicans 82-77.

Cleveland's new addition returned to action against Chicago, and he had 24 points, two rebounds and two assists. The Cavs played well overall, as they had four more players who scored in double figures.

Overall, the second-round pick had a great Summer League. He showcased his scoring abilities, and he showed that he is someone the Cavs can develop. He may not play significant minutes, but his play in Las Vegas shows that he will be ready when his number is called.

Thomas is talented, and after seeing what he did in Summer League, he is someone to keep an eye on. In fact, he could become the steal of this year's draft.