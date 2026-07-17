Cavs Summer League Looking To End Season on Winning Streak Against Bulls

Tonight the Cleveland Cavaliers finish their Summer League up against the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland started 0-2 as the guys were still trying to find their chemistry and the best way to play. That ended up being through Meleek Thomas, who in his first three games scored 85 points, most from a rookie in that many games.

But Cleveland has decided to potentially sit Thomas for this Summer League game after his performances as the team sees him as an impactful player and wants him healthy for the regular season.

His performances went so well, the Cavs are now actively shopping backup point guard Dennis Schroder. Thomas leads the Summer League at 28.3 points a game.

Thomas brings more opportunities on offense than Schroder. He creates his own shots with ease and can even make plays for others. He has a similar play style to Schroder but can easily be better for the team.

If Cleveland is certain about removing Thomas from the lineup for their final game, they will need to look at some other options to pull out this win.

In the last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, they looked to “veteran” Malakai Branham as he led the team to a 82-77 win. The 23 year old will be playing with the Cavs G-League team this upcoming season.

Ernest Udeh, Jr. did not score for the team but his presence was felt on defense with three blocks and eight rebounds. His game improved more and more as the team played more, he could have the big challenge of being the main defender of top five pick Caleb Wilson if he plays tonight.

Jaxson Robinson once again scored 13 points and was the most efficient players on the court shooting 42% from the three.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

Going against the Bulls would really depend on whether or not Caleb Wilson will be playing for Chicago. He has participated in all the team's games and is also a top five scorer behind Thomas.

The idea of watching Thomas and Wilson go against each other as the two top performers would be entertaining, it's just up to Cleveland to make that decision.

Tactics to beat Chicago tonight, hit the free throws, Chicago is averaging nearly 30 fouls a game. Work on getting the Cavs players to the line and take advantage there.

Chicago is one of the better defensive teams, but also are poor at distributing the ball, averaging more turnovers a game than they do assists.

They play through Caleb Wilson so heavily, if he is not playing tonight, they could end up struggling to make plays and score.

The Cavaliers and Bulls will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.