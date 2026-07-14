Meleek Thomas Tells Us What To Expect in Rookie Year With Cavs

Rookie Meleek Thomas has made an electric start to his life as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and, ahead of the upcoming NBA regular season, has outlined what to expect from him.

Thomas dropped 35 points, hitting five three-pointers, dished three assists and got two steals in the Cavs’ 90-73 win over the Miami Heat in their Summer League battle in Las Vegas on Monday, which followed his 30 points in their previous game against the Detroit Pistons with the 34th overall pick promising that he will be more than just another rookie by the time the season gets underway.

After the win against the Heat, Thomas was asked about what he will bring to a Cleveland team that will boast Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and quite possibly LeBron James, depending on his decision of where he wants to go.

“My energy, my defence, my offence, my leadership,” Thomas boldly stated. I'm going to come in as a rookie, but nobody's going to take me to be a rookie just because of how I play and how I carry myself. So that kind of sums that up.”

Thomas on what he can offer as a rookie on a deep, veteran team:



"My energy. My defense. My offense. My leadership. I'm going to come in as a rookie but nobody going to take me to be a rookie just because of the way I play and how I carry myself." pic.twitter.com/tg8u9aUkqS — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) July 14, 2026

With a Cavs team that will be littered with talent, experience, and leadership, Thomas’ words will certainly thrill the players and fans, as someone who already seems invested in making it work and is committed to the shared goal of landing an NBA title back in Ohio.

Thomas has wasted no time in making his statement

Thomas opened his Summer League account Friday with a 20-point effort against the 99-93 loss to the Pacers, with 12 of those coming in a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short. He also finished the game without committing a turnover. A solid start that showcased his defensive abilities as well, with five rebounds and a steal.

Against the Pistons, a motivated Thomas continued his scoring streak, hitting a game-high 30 points on 10-for-24 shooting in Cleveland's 103-94 defeat. He knocked down four three-pointers while adding seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in a stellar display.

Despite carrying the heavy offensive burden and being the focus of Detroit’s attention, he committed just two turnovers.

Thomas' point-of-attack defense was on full show against the Pistons, and it’s something that Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson will see as a potential point of emphasis for his team when the regular season begins.

Yes, his offense will be a strong point, but with Mitchell, Harden, and Mobley present, that will not be what Atkinson is looking for; it’s something different, and he will zero in on Thomas’ defensive capabilities.

Against Detroit, his full-court pressure and active hands helped give him four steals; he disrupted opposing ball handlers throughout the game. At the NBA level, he'll still need to improve when he’s up against bigger, stronger players, but his competitiveness, defensive instincts and on-ball pressure give him the potential to become a valuable perimeter defender for the Cavs.