How Round 1 Series Is Shifting for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers delivered their best effort at Rocket Arena on Saturday, defeating the Toronto Raptors in Game 1.

After Cleveland’s 13-point win over Toronto, it was clear even before the final buzzer that the Cavaliers had seized the momentum to open the series.

Ahead of the first-round matchup between the two teams, there was plenty of debate about how each would fare against the other. Some even pegged this series as a potential Game 7 battle.

Now up 1-0, Cleveland holds full control of the series and will aim to extend its momentum advantage in Game 2 on Monday evening.

Regardless of the outcome, Game 1’s statement carries beyond just Game 2. Here’s how the series has already shifted for the Cleveland Cavaliers—and how it could shift even more.

Cavaliers Showed They Can Control The Game

Cleveland's tight defense was the biggest factor in controlling the game, creating all sorts of problems for Toronto. Even though the Cavaliers allowed the Raptors 113 points, they forced 17 turnovers and capitalized with 24 points off them.

Cleveland’s nine steals fueled transition scoring that proved decisive over the long haul. Toronto’s ball-handling woes from the opening tip only widened the Cavaliers’ points-off-turnovers advantage.

There are always areas of their defense that can be cleaned up—especially if they want similar results throughout the series—but Cleveland’s ability to contain Toronto’s best players showed up on the final stat sheet.

The Cavaliers have always thrived on their home court, especially when the crowd erupts in support. If their star-studded starting lineup keeps applying pressure with big shots, sustained offense, and defensive success, they can dictate the tempo against any opponent.

Bench Players Proved They Can Contribute

The verdict is still out on whether Max Strus belongs in the Cavaliers' starting lineup, but he strengthened his case off the bench in Game 1 with classic Max Strus energy.

Since returning from injury, Max Strus has turned up the heat and proven he's a critical piece for Cleveland. In Game 1, he dropped 24 points in 24 minutes, shooting 4-for-6 from three while grabbing three rebounds.

Strus provided a critical spark off the bench, helping Cleveland maintain control against Toronto. No other reserve matched his output, but the Cavaliers’ willingness to mix and match lineups showed that even light bench scoring works when starters get proper rest.

If the starters can put Cleveland ahead, the bench can handle its job—even if Toronto chips away by slowing the pace, moving the ball, and keeping the Raptors on their toes.

Mitchell and Harden combined for 54 points in the starting lineup, while Mobley and Allen added 27 together—far outpacing Toronto’s starters.

If Cleveland’s bench can score even more than it did in Game 1, there’s no reason the team as a whole can’t outdo Saturday’s output.

Game 2 tips off Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena before Cleveland heads to Toronto for the next two games of the series.