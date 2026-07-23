How Trading Dennis Schroder Could Be Cavaliers Key to Landing LeBron and James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a tough spot, financially, but there is a way out of the mess, while also securing the signature of James Harden and convincing LeBron James to come back home – that is, if he hasn’t already made up his mind.

The Cavs currently sit about $25.3 million below the first apron and just under $38 million below the second apron. However, acquiring both Harden and LeBron would almost certainly put them over each threshold.

Cleveland has made moves by letting Keon Ellis and Dean Wade go, but there could be further hope for the Cavs thanks to the Charlotte Hornets.

Dennis Schroder to the Charlotte Hornets?

The Hornets have emerged as a potential destination for Cavs veteran guard Dennis Schroder, according to HoopsHype. Charlotte has a good amount of cap space, along with a $41 million traded player exception generated from the LaMelo Ball trade. That gives the Hornets the ability to absorb Schroder's contract without sending any salary back.

That allows Cleveland to clear just under $15 million from their payroll.

Moving Schroder's salary to another team would drastically improve Cleveland's financial situation. The added flexibility would make it far easier for the Cavs to add both Harden and James without putting excessive pressure on their cap sheet or pushing too far past the first and second apron.

Charlotte's reported interest makes the fit even more appealing. The Hornets can absorb Schroder outright, enabling the Cavaliers to shed salary without taking on additional money on the flip side, which is a scenario that would maximize Cleveland's financial muscle.

While parting with Schroder would mean losing a rotation player, moving his contract on is really the best path for the Cavaliers to pursue both Harden and James while avoiding the harsher roster-building restrictions that come with the dreaded second apron.

Schroder is due to make over $30 million over the next two years, including over $14.8 million for next season.

There are areas that the Cavs can use in place of Schroder and now they have youth at the guard position. When the team drafted Meleek Thomas with the 34th pick in this year’s NBA Draft, many thought he would just add to the Cavaliers’ bench.

But now, after his exploits at the recent Summer League, Thomas could very well be a potential seventh or even sixth man off the bench, with the potential to even be a starter if his good form picks up. He led the Cavs with a stellar 27.3 points per game – the third-highest points tally ever in the Summer League.

Letting go of Schroder makes the most sense for him and for Cleveland.