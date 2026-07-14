3 Big Reasons That Could Bring LeBron James Home to Cleveland

An interesting offseason has been heightened by the rumors of where LeBron James will decide, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the frontrunners to land him.

What could persuade the Akron native to come home for a third stint – and possibly his final season – could mean many things, most notably a change in general manager, with Brendan Weems targeted if James decides to choose Cleveland.

James will play a staggering 24th NBA season, ending his eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, coming off a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds on 51% shooting for the Lakers.

And he wants to play competitive basketball but has prioritized happiness above money for his next destination. So what could tempt him to Cleveland?

James Harden

The next contract that James Harden accepts will be pivotal, and it could very well be the reason why James is playing the waiting game.

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option, which technically placed the guard on the market. However, he has entered contract negotiations and looks likely to ink a new multiyear deal.

Excluding Harden, the Cavs are currently $25.3 million below the first apron and $38 million under the second. If a team uses more than $6.1 million of the signing exception, they are capped at the first apron, so the Cavs need to continue with their offseason exodus of players.

Harden’s contract will be lower, which the veteran seems comfortable with, as he settled into the system with the Cavs seamlessly. But what that contract reads when the ink dries will go a long way to determining where LeBron could go and if the Cavs can have him.

Home comforts (the most obvious)

If the Cavaliers pitched James’ agent Rich Paul – who has said that he has had conversations with the Cavs – then a possible final season in his hometown and ending his career with the franchise that gave him his NBA start would be the obvious starting point, along with the conclusion.

LeBron’s mansion, just outside of Akron, is a comfortable drive to the Cavaliers’ practice facility, plus he knows the area as well as anybody, given that he has logged 11 seasons here.

His goal was to bring an NBA title to Cleveland, which he has achieved. His career has been shaped and moulded wearing the White and Gold. It would make sense for him to end his illustrious time at home.

Money aside, Cleveland gives him competitive basketball

James wants competitive basketball. Cleveland has an NBA championship-ready roster with a spot for him at the table if he wants it. To put it bluntly.

If you put the money side of matters away, then James will have what he wants back home. Harden, Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, young, hungry talent like Jaylon Tyson, Nae’Quan Tomlin – who would up their game knowing James would come back, and on the flip side, James could mentor their development.

Plus, despite the pressure on Cleveland to deliver a title. James will aim for that, but he has nothing to lose, and he won’t feel that pressure because he has nothing to prove to anyone.