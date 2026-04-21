Inside Cavaliers' Game 2 Victory Against Raptors in NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-105 at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland in game two of the first round. The Cavaliers will now take a 2-0 series lead to Toronto.

The Cavaliers got off on the right foot, jumping out to a quick lead and not looking back as they didn't trail the entire game and led 26-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Cavaliers Trio of Stars Paved the way for Victory in Game Two

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives on Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) during the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers stars produced in a big way on Monday night, as Donovan Mitchell logged 30 points on 13-23 shooting from the field. Mitchell shot 4-10 from beyond the arc. James Harden recorded 28 points by going 3-8 from beyond the arc and 9-14 from the field. Maybe even more impressively was Harden’s five steals he recorded. Evan Mobley pitched in with 25 points while Jarrett Allen logged 10 points.

The Cavaliers kept their foot on the gas out of the halftime break, thanks to a big James Harden three pointer, they were able to build a 73-57 lead in a game that looked like it was destined for a blowout.

Donovan Mitchell was Once Again Excellent Down the Stretch

The Raptors put together a 16-4 run in the ensuing moments that would ensure it was a battle throughout the remainder of the game. With the Cavaliers leading 99-90 towards the end of the fourth quarter, Donovan Mitchell scored seven straight points to put the game out of doubt.

The Cavaliers role players will have to find their rhythm throughout the remainder of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. While Mitchell and Harden both turned in excellent performances, they can’t be asked to score 30 points each night. Players like Dean Wade and Dennis Schroder will need to find different ways to score.

Cavaliers Will Have to do Better in the Paint and on the Boards in Game Three

The Cavaliers finished the game shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc, while holding the Raptors to 27 percent from beyond the arc. The Raptors out-rebounded the Cavaliers 42-35, with Evan Mobley leading the way for the Cavs on the glass as he hauled in eight rebounds. RJ Barrett recorded nine rebounds for the Raptors while Sandro Mamukelashvilli added 10 boards.

The Cavaliers and Raptors will continue their series on Thursday for game three in Toronto. Game three tips off at 8:00 P.M. and can be watched on Prime Video.