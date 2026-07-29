It's Time for the Cavaliers to Trade Jarrett Allen, and It Isn't His Fault

It’s time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade starting center Jarrett Allen.

It feels like Allen has been one of those players mentioned in trade rumors every few months since arriving in Cleveland in 2021.

He’s survived plenty of change, overcame postseason failures and truly has separated himself as one of the young, premier centers in the NBA.

But the 2026 offseason is the right time for the Cavs to say goodbye to a player that means so much to this organization. And it has nothing to do with his play on the court. Instead, the Cavs should use him as a trade chip to improve their roster construction.

Allen's trade possibilties

Allen was fine for the Cavs last season. Even though he wasn’t an All-Star, Allen averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game for the Cavaliers during his 56 regular season games. In the postseason, Allen averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game – but came up massive in Cleveland’s back-to-back Game 7s in the first two rounds.

The 28-year-old has three more years left on his contract with the Cavaliers. But they shouldn’t look to move his $28 million salary just for financial reasons.

Instead, Allen could be the lone trade chip worth anything of value for Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

In the NBA, you have to give something good to get something good. After the Cavaliers missed out on LeBron James in free agency, they find themselves with a massive hole on the wing.

Every other Eastern Conference contender improved their wing position. The Philadelphia 76ers added LeBron, arguably the greatest basketball player ever, after trading for Jaylen Brown. The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Toronto Raptors are going to add Kawhi Leonard.

And the list goes on.

The Cavaliers find themselves trying to sign Mario Hezonja to a veteran minimum contract. He hasn’t played in the NBA for six years, and this acquisition shouldn’t be considered as a needle-mover for the Cavaliers. Altman has also been linked to Jonathan Kuminga via sign and trade, which would likely cost the Cavaliers Max Strus and Dennis Schroder to land a 23-year-old option on the wing.

But is that enough?

Brown and Antetokounmpo are NBA championship-caliber superstars that moved teams this offseason. LeBron is one of the greatest ever. And the Cavs had no answer for the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If Allen could be the key to landing a wing like Trey Murphy III, the Cavs absolutely have to explore it. If the 10-year-veteran can be a part of a trade package for Peyton Watson, the Cavs probably have to consider it.

Allen doesn't fit Cleveland's roster

Aside from the trade value that Allen possesses as an affordable double-double machine, he’s also an awkward basketball fit on the Cavs as they’re currently constructed.

Think about this for a moment.

LeBron had the stage set for a storybook return to the Cavs, who were in the Eastern Conference Finals just a few months ago. Instead, he felt like the Sixers gave him a better opportunity to contend for a fifth championship.

That should sound alarm bells in Altman’s office. The smartest basketball player ever doesn’t believe in this roster.

Altman had an opportunity to trade Evan Mobley for Giannis. He turned it down. The Cavs had an opportunity to make a move for Brown, and they turned it down also.

This organization cherishes Mobley enough to turn down legitimate MVP candidates in trade packages. So, it’s time for him to take the next step. There’s not enough floor spacing with Mobley and Allen together, especially with two smaller guards that want the ball in their hands.

Moving on from Allen could clear the way for Mobley to ascend – hopefully to the heights that the Cavaliers expect him to be capable of achieving.