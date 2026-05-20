James Harden Addresses What Went Wrong Against Jalen Brunson in Game 1

An all-out collapse.

That's the perfect way to describe Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Up by 22 points in the fourth quarter of play, the Cavaliers ended up allowing the New York Knicks, in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, to come back and tie the game up before forcing overtime. The Knicks would go on to win, 115-104, as the Cavaliers put up a weak three total points in the final frame.

One of the major criticisms of the Cavaliers, outside of the lack of timeouts being used by head coach Kenny Atkinson, was the defense of veteran guard James Harden.

the Knicks comeback highlights is just James Harden getting burned every single possession it’s honestly incredible 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OfZDvlyOaI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 20, 2026

Down the stretch of the contest, Harden was targeted heavily by the Knicks' offense. Guard Jalen Brunson, who is known to be a quick and explosive guard, just flew by Harden possession after possession. He wasn't just scoring, but freeing up lanes for his teammates before dishing off a pass for a basket.

In the fourth quarter alone, Brunson went 7-of-9 from the field and 1-of-1 from downtown, contributing 15 total points. He also dished off two assists.

"He made some tough ones, but obviously, we all know he's a great one-on-one player," said Harden when reflecting on the defensive performance against Brunson. "I think anybody on an island is going to be difficult, so we've got to do a better job of making sure he sees bodies."

"He made some tough ones"



- James Harden on his defense against Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/VSQmLLArkP — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 20, 2026

The Cavaliers attempted to play help defense when Harden would get beaten, as oftentimes forward Dean Wade would fly in to try and make a play on Brunson. Unfortunately, most of the time, he was far too late.

Brunson slowed down the scoring in overtime, contributing just two points, but ended up grabbing two offensive rebounds and passing off two assists.

When Cleveland made adjustments, which was rarely, he pivoted and found other ways to impact the game.

"On the other hand, they do a good job of supporting him and helping him when he's on an island," Harden continued. "He made some tough ones."

Harden went on to say that the Cavaliers as a team need to do a better job playing defense. And he isn't wrong. At the end of the day, basketball isn't just a one-man sport. If Harden is getting burned, the team has to adjust and recognize that whatever system they are running defensively isn't working.

"We've got to do a better job as a team just because it's not a one-man job," Harden said. "So, you know, got to be better in that aspect. I think he made a couple of them, which, you know, really got them going."

Can the Cavaliers Respond in Game 2?

Now, it's up to the Cavaliers' coaching staff to make adjustments and avoid crumbling in the conference finals. The team made it this far, and hanging up the shoes after one game isn't up for question.

Yes, confidence is going to be low, but this team has countless players who are deemed superstars, like Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Those two will need to step up, command the locker room and get back out onto the court with a solid mentality.

"We’ve been really good at responding, coming back & bouncing back," Harden said towards the tail end of his postgame interview.

The Cavaliers and Knicks collide for Game 2 on Thursday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST from Madison Square Garden.