James Harden’s Playoff No Shows Should Be Worrying the Cavs

James Harden’s postseason woes can’t hide behind his beard.

In Grinch terms, Harden stinke, stank, stunk.

There’s no sugar coating it for the Cavs, the “Playoff Harden” label that’s negatively followed Harden for years isn’t just alive and well, it’s fully caffeinated.

You already know the Cavs are down 0-2 to the Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals. What you may or may not know is just how miserably bad Harden’s been in this series. The eye test will tell you he’s operating at tortoise-like speeds. The next time Harden plays with any sense of urgency will be the first time he’s done so since the calendar turned to 2026.

The only thing that’s been worse than Harden’s perceived lack of pace and/or conditioning is his ball handling. Somehow, someway, the 17-year NBA veteran point guard has forgotten how to dribble. He’s a machine. But not a good machine like the one pumping out McDonald’s McFlurries or an ATM spitting out 20s on demand.

Nah.

Harden’s a turnover machine.

With no off switch.

On second thought, there is something that’s been as bad or worse than Harden’s lack of speed and propensity to give the ball to the other team.

His shooting.

James Harden’s been abysmal.

These aren’t just opinions; Harden’s performance is black and white and awful.

In Thursday’s Game 2 loss at Detroit, Harden had only 10 points on 10 of 13 shooting. He had more turnovers (4) than made shots (3). One of those turnovers came with just over 30 seconds remaining when Cleveland was still in the game, trailing by only six.

Through two games, Harden’s connected only nine field goals. He’s turned the ball over 11 times while shooting 32.1% from the field and 9.1% from three (including 0-for-4 from long distance Thursday). He scored only two points in the second half in Game 2 versus Detroit.

Playoff Harden.

In nine playoff games with the Cavs, Harden’s turned the ball over at least four times in seven games. Throughout his postseason career, Harden’s now had 29 games in which he’s accumulated more turnovers than field goals.

Per ESPN, Harden now has 20 career playoff games in which he’s shot 25% or less from field. That’s tied for the most such playoff games since 1954-55.

Harden’s turned the ball over a total of 43 times this postseason. That’s nearly five per game. So, he can’t shoot and he can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, he’s been great … assuming you deleted from memory the all-too-familiar playoff moment from Thursday’s loss when Harden did his best Ben Simmons and turned the ball over off the dribble seconds after choosing not to attempt a one-on-one layup on a fastbreak with the Cavs down eight in the second quarter.

Again, Playoff Harden.

Finding themselves down two games with an unproductive and turnover prone Harden behind the wheel must have the Cavs’ front office fretting over what appears to be yet another mistake by the lake.