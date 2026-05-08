These Players Cost Cleveland Cavaliers the Most in Game 2 Loss to Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers head back home 0-2 down to the Detroit Pistons after a disappointing business trip to the Motor City.

None more so than in Game 2, where the Cavs lost 107-97 but finally saw Donovan Mitchell hit his stride with 31 points, six rebounds and two steals. However, his late-game execution was lacking, and it was mainly due to his supporting cast not providing enough scoring options for him when they were sorely needed.

In turn, the Cavaliers went 0-for-11 from three-point land in the fourth and fell apart offensively after an impressive third quarter that saw them get back into the game, having trailed 54-43 at the break. By the time the final buzzer sounded, it was the same narratives that led the Pistons to secure Game 2. What happened to Cleveland, and who was the cause?

James Harden’s isolation play doesn’t work

Throughout his career, James Harden has thrived in isolation play. He’s exceptionally talented at playing the defender to get exactly what he wants. However, that’s only when the team plays that style.

With the Cavs… it doesn’t.

At first, Harden adjusted to the style Cleveland played, which undoubtedly made them a better team, and heading into the playoffs, he had weight on his shoulders to be that leader, that experienced player that they needed as one of the favored sides in the postseason.

But what we’ve seen so far is nowhere near what was asked or expected of Harden as he once again fell apart in Game 2. He was ball-dominant and played isolation-heavy basketball, which, as mentioned, has never brought out the best in the Cavs, yet it’s the only way Harden knows how to play.

Nearly 17 years into his career, he’s not suddenly going to embrace an off-ball role. Everything happens on his terms, and the 0-2 hole says plenty about how that’s working. Give the Pistons credit; they are seeing this and exploiting it with ease.

Evan Mobley needs to be ruthless because right now, he isn’t

While Evan Mobley isn’t exactly to blame, as he played well, one area in which he was unable to flourish was being aggressive. The 6’11” big man only pulled down one rebound. For a player who averages nine a game, pulling down a singular board is never going to achieve anything.

In reality, and partly in defense of Mobley, he wasn’t featured enough offensively. Part of that came from the Pistons crowding the paint and taking away the roll game.

Another factor was Jarrett Allen finding a rhythm early, which naturally led to more touches for him. But Mobley needs to control his area as well and not fade away. If he had got more involved, the game’s outcome could have been different.

Even without a heavy scoring role, Mobley did a strong job reading the floor. He consistently punished help defense with his passing, finishing with four assists while creating several other quality looks that teammates couldn’t convert.

But still, you’d like to see a bigger rebounding total, but some of that was impacted by the time he spent switched out onto the perimeter. Mobley needs to be more aggressive, especially against a Pistons team that has bullied him thus far.