James Harden had his breakout performance of the 2027 NBA season on Wednesday Night vs. the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

Harden had been struggling to find his shot so far this season, but scored 32 points Wednesday, on shooting 9/14 and 5/7 from three.

While the Cavaliers desperately needed this win after Monday's horrible loss in Charlotte, this game was also monumental for Harden in another way.

James Harden shows off his 11th signature shoe:

The Harden 11 was on display all night Wednesday at the Garden. Not just on the floor, but the Cavs social media team also showed the shoe throughout the evening.

As mentioned, this is Harden's 11th signature sneaker with Adidas. He has been an Adidas athlete since 2015, after Adidas beat out Nike for his services. Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with the stripes, and he is one of four active NBA players with their own signature shoe, including his teammate Donovan Mitchell, Portland's Damian Lillard, and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.

Adidas has begun to put more effort into Harden's run with the brand, including a retro re-release of the Harden one in October, currently retailing at $140.00

Some detail on the new sneaker:

On Wednesday, Harden debuted the "royalty" colorway of his new shoe. A blue, and white color scheme with a white base on the shoe and a blue wave-like design that shines on the sneaker. The shoe also has white shoelaces with blue tips, and the pull tab on the tongue has "uno" written on it, in reference to his jersey number being one.

The pull tab on the back has his signature logo.

Adidas also used the "Hyperboost" traction on the bottom of the shoe, providing maximum cushioning for comfort and helping protect the heel from wearing down over time.

The technology is designed with a futuristic look while providing more ankle support, helping to get more lift in the shoe, and adding protection from foot injuries. Adidas also used the new technology in Anthony Edwards' third signature shoe release this year.

The shoe is scheduled to release in December and will retail for $160. This will be a general release, available on the Adidas Basketball website and at major retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker.

More colorways are planned for release throughout the year, but images have not yet been released.