Evan Mobley May Lead in Total Touches, But Cavaliers’ Guards Still Control the Clock

Evan Mobley is getting the ball more often than anyone on the Cleveland Cavaliers. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell still hold it the longest.

Through Cleveland’s first 10 games, that distinction offers a revealing look at how the Cavaliers are distributing offensive responsibility. Mobley leads the team with 61.9 touches per game, narrowly ahead of Harden’s 61.5 and Mitchell’s 57.4. But the guards account for substantially more time in possession.

For a team off to a 5-5 start, the numbers suggest an offense sharing involvement while keeping most of its extended ball-handling with its veteran backcourt.

Mobley averages 2.4 minutes of possession per game, compared with 5.6 for Harden and 5.5 for Mitchell. His average touch lasts 2.35 seconds. Harden’s lasts 5.42 seconds, while Mitchell’s lasts 5.76. Mitchell is clearly trying to strike the perfect balance.

Those figures describe different jobs. Mobley receives the ball frequently and moves through possessions quickly. Harden and Mitchell spend more time probing, dribbling and initiating actions.

The question for Cleveland is how effectively those roles work together.

Mobley’s team-leading 37 frontcourt touches per game show that his involvement extends beyond collecting the ball in the backcourt. He also averages 3.3 elbow touches, 2.3 post-ups and 7.9 paint touches, giving the Cavaliers several locations from which to involve him.

That distribution creates opportunities to use Mobley as a scorer and an offensive connector. Elbow catches can lead to handoffs, passes to cutters or attacks against a shifting defense. Interior catches can force help and create openings along the perimeter.

The volume alone, however, does not establish how much control Mobley has over the offense. Receiving a pass to finish a possession carries a different responsibility than receiving one to organize it.

His next step could involve making more decisions from those existing touches, giving Cleveland additional ways to initiate offense through its frontcourt.

Harden and Mitchell remain central to that process. Together, they average 11.1 minutes of possession per game, reflecting their substantial responsibility for creating advantages.

Donovan Mitchell has been increasingly active as a facilitator as of late. Striking that perfect balance as both a self creator and facilitator is what they need from him. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4bNZYNEQb5 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 9, 2026

Mitchell is producing 24.0 points per game and 0.418 points per touch. Harden averages 15.7 points and 0.255 points per touch.

That gap warrants context. Points per touch measures individual scoring relative to involvement; it does not account for the value of assists, passes that lead to assists or defensive attention. Harden’s lower figure cannot, by itself, establish that his touches are unproductive.

Still, his possession time makes the quality of his decisions consequential. Cleveland needs those longer touches to generate opportunities throughout the lineup. Honestly, they just need more out of Harden, period. He's struggled badly.

Jarrett Allen provides a contrasting example. He averages 33.3 touches, including 24.9 in the frontcourt, and holds the ball for just 1.92 seconds per touch. His team-leading 8.8 paint touches reflect a role concentrated near the basket.

Allen’s production depends partly on teammates delivering the ball when an advantage is available. His 13.3 points per game and 0.398 points per touch show how Cleveland can generate scoring without requiring another player to dominate possession.

Meleek Thomas is offering a similar benefit on the perimeter. The rookie averages 12.3 points on 29.1 touches, producing 0.422 points per touch. His scoring gives Cleveland another outlet while Mitchell and Harden handle much of the creation.

Mario Hezonja offers another form of quick involvement. His touches last an average of 1.32 seconds, the shortest among the Cavaliers’ regular rotation players listed. He averages 8.4 points on 27.2 touches.

These figures describe complementary roles, rather than a simple ranking of who deserves the ball most. Players finishing advantages will often score more per touch than those responsible for creating them.

Cleveland’s challenge is connecting those responsibilities. Mobley already leads in touches. The opportunity now is to turn that involvement into more varied creation, while ensuring the time Harden and Mitchell spend on the ball produces chances for everyone around them.