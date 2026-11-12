Struggling Cavs Star Silences Critics, Delivers Best Performance Of Season vs. Knicks

James Harden.

The player everybody has been talking about for the last 48 hours and throughout the season. To be honest, the original article here was going to be about how his play has dwindled, and there is all this backing data to support it.

Well, Harden completely flipped the narrative and had arguably his best performance as a Cavalier. A crucial victory over a Knicks team that had their number in the ECF is what went down.

He proved he’s still got plenty left in the tank:

1) Bringing It From The Opening Tip

From the very early moments of the game, it was clear that James Harden had things very under control. He was moving the ball a lot more comfortably and being a lot more precise with his passes. Turnovers have plagued him up to this point in the year, so seeing such a thing showed that the day could be different.

And by the time the first half was up, Harden was up to 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He was just 2-for-9 against the Hornets for the entire contest on Monday night. And most important from the guard was what happened coming out of Cleveland’s timeout with 5:35 left on the clock.

Kenny Atkinson used one to gather the groups and to set the team’s final rotation. This included both big men for a change, with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley on the court together.

It hasn’t been the case much in the 2026-27 campaign.

James Harden in the 1st half vs Knicks



17 minutes

17 pts

1 ast

1 stl

5-7 FG (3-5 3PT)

4-4 FT

+12 pic.twitter.com/ks1UZAS7yZ — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 12, 2026

What happened after the break was Harden hitting a quick mid-range shot. New York answered, so what did he do? He responded by knocking down a quick three to give them the lead right back. All of the noise that he should come off the bench, that he should play less, all of it was muted on this night. Credit to Donovan Mitchell for the incredible save that set the chance up.

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH THE WILD SAVE.



JAMES HARDEN GETS TO 30 ON THE NIGHT 🔥



CAVS GUARDS WORKING HARD DOWN THE STRETCH! pic.twitter.com/OEBqEYjEhh — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

By the time the game was all said and done, Harden had 32 points, which is the most he has had since coming to the team via trade last year. The team improved to 7-1 in contests where he scores at least 25, proving that when he plays his best, this team can score victories.

32 from James Harden tonight.



The most points he has had in a game since being acquired last February https://t.co/h7BrEV5H4i pic.twitter.com/DlUiPlClT8 — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 12, 2026

What Did It?

It’s hard to say exactly what inspired James Harden tonight, but it can be inferred that the team had a meeting of some sort. Perhaps an ultimatum was given. A game on national TV followed the embarrassing drubbing at the hands of the Hornets just two days ago, and it’s the team that swept you in the ECF.

Well, Harden didn’t give in. He finished with 32 points and four assists on 9-14 FG. 5-7 from 3PT and 9-11 at the FT line. Just two turnovers. He took care of the rock, and his defensive energy was felt. He came up with one steal that led to a transition opportunity where he drew a quick foul. One of his two takeaways.

Something lit a fire under him. He wasn’t ready to go out like that. And now, don’t get it twisted. He has to prove he can do this regularly in order for the pressure to be fully off.

But for this one night, Harden delivered on the big stage. The bright lights of MSG were clearly dimmed for the veteran. And he helped propel the team to a massive victory, getting them back to .500.

Cleveland is back in action against the Heat on Friday.