Meleek Thomas delivers timely spark as Cavaliers win at Madison Square Garden

Meleek Thomas went through the third quarter without scoring.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers needed another push in the fourth, the rookie found ways to contribute.

Thomas finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in Cleveland’s 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. His combination of shot-making, defensive activity and offensive rebounding helped the Cavaliers even the season series at one game apiece.

James Harden led Cleveland with 32 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 23. Thomas and fellow young guard Tyrese Proctor, who scored 15, provided important support in a game that repeatedly tightened after Cleveland built leads.

For Thomas, the performance offered another example of his ability to contribute beyond perimeter shooting. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for a Cleveland team desperately trying to get back on track.

He scored his first basket on a 7-foot turnaround fadeaway with 2:01 remaining in the opening quarter. Less than a minute later, he connected on a 3-pointer off a Jarrett Allen assist, helping Cleveland establish a 33-23 advantage entering the second.

Meleek Thomas is a BUCKET pic.twitter.com/pLpF97C86S — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 12, 2026

Thomas supplied another timely sequence after New York tied the game at 43 midway through the second quarter.

He stole the ball from Jalen Brunson and finished a transition finger roll to restore Cleveland’s lead. On the Cavaliers’ next offensive possession, he made an 8-foot fadeaway, extending the advantage to four.

Those consecutive baskets showed the variety in his offensive game. Alongside his perimeter shooting, Thomas found production through defensive pressure, transition opportunities and short jumpers.

The second half brought a more difficult stretch.

Thomas missed all five of his field-goal attempts in the third quarter, including a driving layup and a cutting attempt blocked by Brunson. He also missed a fadeaway and a step-back 3-pointer.

His activity continued despite those misses. Thomas collected two offensive rebounds during the quarter, keeping possessions alive as Cleveland worked to maintain its lead.

That involvement carried into the fourth.

With the Cavaliers ahead 87-81, Thomas intercepted a Landry Shamet pass and assisted on Proctor’s jumper. He later grabbed another offensive rebound, finishing with three for the game.

Against a New York team that entered leading the NBA in rebounds per game (49.4), those extra opportunities were a useful contribution from a reserve guard.

Thomas then added five points during an important fourth-quarter stretch.

After collecting a defensive rebound, he made a 3-pointer off a Mitchell assist with 8:26 remaining, pushing Cleveland’s lead to 95-85. When Shamet answered from deep, Thomas responded with a driving hook on another Mitchell feed, making it 97-88.

The sequence illustrated how Thomas can complement Cleveland’s established creators. Mitchell supplied the passes, and Thomas converted from two different areas of the floor.

Thomas finished 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point range. His third-quarter struggles kept the night from being seamless, but he recovered to make meaningful plays while the outcome remained unsettled.

New York eventually tied the game again before Harden and Cleveland’s closing group secured the victory. Thomas helped put them in position to finish it.

On a night when Harden supplied the headline performance, the rookie gave Cleveland valuable support — and another reason to keep expanding his opportunities.