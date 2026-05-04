Winners and Losers from Cavaliers Game 7 Win vs. Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed over the Toronto Raptors with a score of 114-102 in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Here are some standout performances and a few players who needed to step up their game a bit more.

Winner: Jarrett Allen

Allen was the standout player for the Cavs, scoring 22 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and blocking three shots in just 33 minutes of play.

The 28-year-old center took on a larger role than usual due to Evan Mobley being in foul trouble for most of the night. Allen didn’t miss a beat in the third quarter, and without his contributions, Cleveland wouldn’t have secured the win.

Loser: Evan Mobley

Mobley had a solid performance, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. However, he found himself in foul trouble, picking up his third foul in the second quarter with around five minutes remaining. Unfortunately, he added two more fouls early in the second half, limiting his effectiveness in the game. While the Cavs managed to snag a win, if Mobley continues to run into foul issues in future games, Cleveland may not be as fortunate as it was tonight.

Winner: Max Strus

Strus was everywhere on the court. He scored 12 points, but what truly stood out was his relentless hustle on defense, drawing three offensive fouls from the Raptors. He did have a flagrant foul called against him in the second half when he headbutted Scottie Barnes, but other than that, Strus had an impressive night.

Loser: Dennis Schroder

Schroder had an amazing performance in Game 5, scoring 19 points off the bench. Yet, he struggled in Game 7, scoring just two points in 14 minutes, missing six field goals, and finishing with a plus-minus of -11.

The Cavs received enough contributions from other role players, but Schroder needs to step up in the next round.

Winner: Sam Merrill

Merrill stepped up from beyond the arc, sinking three 3-pointers and scoring a total of 13 points. The Cavs struggled to shoot from the 3-point line in the first half, but Merrill helped them regain their composure. Cleveland didn't have a great performance overall, making only 11 of 39 attempts from beyond the arc, but Merrill shone brightly amidst the Cavs 3-point shooting woes.

Loser: Flagrant Fouls

The Cavs racked up three flagrant fouls in the second half, with Donovan Mitchell drawing one, while both Strus and Allen added another each to the tally.

Cleveland needs to play smarter because the fouls led to six free throws and three additional possessions. If the Cavs were facing a stronger opponent, it could have cost them dearly.