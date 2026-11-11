Kenny Atkinson Has 3 Major Problems to Solve Before the Cavaliers Can Contend

There are so many different factors that have led to the Cavs' struggles in the early parts of this season.

While some of those issues aren't under the control of head coach Kenny Atkinson, there are a few that, if he can improve, the Cavs can start to contend.

Here are the three biggest issues that Atkinson has to address moving forward to help the Cavaliers become contenders again.

1. Injuries

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (20) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest issues for the Cavs this season has been the injury bug. While this isn't fully in Atkinson's control, it is something that needs to be addressed.

The biggest position this has impacted has been the wing position. The two main wings, Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson, have missed significant time already, forcing Atkinson's hand to play more guards and have a smaller lineup on the floor.

When the Cavs get a fully healthy lineup, this can help improve their chances of contending down the line.

2. The Rotation

Nov 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injuries have played a big part in this, but Atkinson has struggled all season long to find a consistent rotation.

You have the consistency of the core four, but after that, there are so many players in the mix that it feels like Atkinson has no idea who to play. This feels most prevalent in the guard rotation as well, with three young guys who have played very well throughout the early parts of the season.

Once everyone is back from injuries, this can help Atkinson find a more consistent rotation and fill in the big hole that is sitting at the wing spot. Atkinson also has to commit to the choice he makes and stand by who he thinks the best player is to be playing at that point and time.

3. James Harden

Nov 7, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) stands on the court in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavs have a James Harden problem. That is the only way to describe it.

He showed a lot of great glimpses right after the trade from the Clippers, but that has gone away this season. Harden currently ranks 93rd out of 94 players in terms of field goal percentage among players who have taken at least 100 shots this season. He is currently shooting a career-low 36.4% from the field, and it has affected the Cavs mightily.

Now comes the question of what does Atkinson and Cavs organization do with him?

They gave him a three-year contract extension and with his age, his trade value is almost zero. Figuring out either how to help Harden start to play like Harden again or potentially taking him out of the rotation is another big step for Atkinson to help the Cavs contend.

James Harden since signing his 3-year $97M contract with the Cavs:



11 points, 3 rebounds, 33% FG

7 points, 5 assists, 22% FG

17 points, 6 rebounds, 36% FG

19 points, 9 rebounds, 31% FG

14 points, 4 rebounds, 50% FG

13 points, 6 rebounds, 50% FG

24 points, 5 rebounds, 50% FG

16… pic.twitter.com/GoKWe3bnwA — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) November 10, 2026

The Cavs have a lot of questions to answer after a 5-6 start. The Eastern Conference is a lot tougher this year and if the Cavs continue down this path, there is potential that they could even miss the playoffs this season.