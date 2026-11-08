Cleveland's Biggest Strength Could Also Be Its Biggest Problem

The one position group that is not in question for the Cavaliers this season is the guard room. They have two very good veterans mixed in with a plethora of young guys who can learn from them.

While this seems like a huge strength for the Cavs, which it is, it also ends up being their biggest weakness at the same time.

Obviously, James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are going to be the stars in that position group. They have the most experience and are a big piece of what the Cavs are building around currently. What that leaves them with is a dilemma with the rest of the guards who are behind those two.

Craig Porter Jr. has been around for a few seasons now and still has had struggles to fit into the rotation. The second-year man, Tyrese Proctor, has taken a big jump from his rookie season and has definitely earned backup minutes behind Harden as the one. The biggest surprise of them all is Meleek Thomas breaking onto the scene and making his name known immediately around Cleveland.

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) shoots in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what does Cleveland do from here?

With all of the injuries to Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson already this season, all of the guards have seen extended minutes at one point or another. Once those two wings are fully back and healthy, it will leave Kenny Atkinson with a tough choice about who should play.

Porter, Proctor and Thomas all deserve to play, and with the early struggles of a 37-year-old Harden, it feels like one of them can step up and earn some more minutes.

How do you decide who should play when they all deserve to play? That now becomes the biggest question for Koby Altman and Atkinson to answer going forward after a 5-5 start.

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman and Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson address media on Sept. 25 at Cleveland Clinic Courts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harden and Mitchell will play regardless of how they are performing on the court, and that has been shown throughout the first ten games of the season. It comes down to who will take their minutes when they need to rest.

Porter doesn't provide the most offensive upside out of the remaining guards, but what he does provide is everything else that you would want from a backup point guard. He is a great playmaker, and his defensive upside is through the roof, with him only being 6'1.

Nov 7, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) celebrates his three-point basket in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proctor still feels like he has a lot of raw talent left to be unlocked. He is averaging six, three and two so far this season while also shooting 48.7 percent from the field. His ball-handling is top-notch, and he also brings good energy on both sides of the ball.

Thomas feels like he deserves the most playing time even though he is only a rookie. He is outstanding on both sides of the ball and is not afraid to guard the other team's best player. Thomas is also a pure scorer and has a knack for putting the ball in the basket.

Meleek Thomas this season:



12.8 PPG

2.5 3PM

48/47/100% pic.twitter.com/Y8hhpP2kQb — Real App (@realapp) November 7, 2026

So what do the Cavs end up doing with the odd man out?

Luckily for Cleveland, everyone except Mitchell and Harden is young and still has tremendous trade value. If this rough start to the season continues, the Cavs have to be busy at the trade deadline and one of these guys could be on the move.

The phrase "too many cooks in the kitchen" rings true with the Cavs' guard rotation this year, and what was once viewed as their biggest strength now feels like their biggest problem.