Should the Cavaliers Hand Meleek Thomas the Starting Job? Here's the Case

Meleek Thomas is giving the Cleveland Cavaliers reasons to consider changing their starting backcourt. Whether he is ready to replace James Harden as their primary facilitator is a separate question.

The rookie’s shooting, defensive activity and ability to contribute without controlling possessions offer an appealing alternative as Harden’s offensive struggles continue. But moving Thomas into the starting lineup would also require Cleveland to decide who will organize its offense.

That distinction should guide the conversation.

Thomas is shooting 47.8% from the 3-point range, making 22 of 46 attempts, to place in the 93rd percentile. His strongest work has come on catch-and-shoot opportunities, where he has converted 18 of 34 attempts, or 52.9%.

Those numbers make a compelling case for playing him alongside Donovan Mitchell. Thomas can punish defenses for helping against Mitchell’s drives, giving Cleveland a scoring threat who does not need an extended possession to contribute.

His 18.3% usage rate reflects that supporting role. So does his positional distribution: Thomas has played 54% of his minutes at shooting guard and 46% at small forward.

Cleveland has primarily used him to complement its creators. Starting him at point guard would represent a change in responsibility if the Cavaliers expected him to take over Harden’s facilitating duties.

Thomas has shown promise with the ball, but his shooting splits illustrate an important difference in his current effectiveness. He is 4-for-12 on pull-up 3-pointers, shooting 33.3%, compared with his substantially stronger catch-and-shoot production.

Meleek Thomas continues to shine pic.twitter.com/s4T300OkJK — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 10, 2026

Both samples remain small. Still, his success playing off others should not automatically be treated as evidence that he is ready to create those same advantages himself.

Harden’s struggles have made the possibility worth exploring.

He is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.4% from the field and 35.5% from the 3-point range. His finishing has been particularly ineffective: Harden has converted 36% of his attempts at the rim, placing in the third percentile.

He also averages 4.8 free-throw attempts, his fewest since the 2023-24 season. With limited production around the basket and fewer opportunities at the line, Cleveland is getting less scoring pressure from possessions built around its veteran guard.

Harden’s passing remains a meaningful part of the equation, however. Replacing his minutes requires accounting for the opportunities he creates for teammates, particularly the Cavaliers’ big men.

One option would be to start Thomas alongside Mitchell and give Mitchell more responsibility for initiating the offense. Cleveland could list Thomas at point guard or move Mitchell to that position while starting Thomas at shooting guard. The practical arrangement would be similar: Mitchell creates the initial advantage, while Thomas spaces the floor, attacks openings and develops as a secondary facilitator.

That approach would lean into Thomas’ established strengths. It would also place greater demands on Mitchell to balance his scoring with involving the rest of the lineup.

Thomas offers defensive activity as well. His 1.9% steal rate places him in the 72nd percentile, while he ranks in the 73rd percentile in passing-lane defense. Those figures support his ability to disrupt possessions, though they do not establish that he is ready to consistently defend opposing starting point guards.

The strongest case, then, is for testing Thomas in a larger backcourt role while evaluating how Cleveland functions with Mitchell directing more possessions.

Harden could still provide valuable organization in staggered minutes, allowing Thomas to grow without inheriting every responsibility at once.

Thomas has earned consideration for a starting opportunity. The Cavaliers’ decision should hinge on whether the resulting lineup can create reliable offense for everyone — and whether his shooting and activity outweigh the facilitating Cleveland would surrender.