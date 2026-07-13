Kenny Atkinson’s Viral Comments Puts Pressure on Cavaliers’ Pursuit of LeBron James

The coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers has made his thoughts known.

In a radio interview at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson declared that Cleveland was in the mix for LeBron James.

“Listen, this is an exciting time for us, right?” Atkinson said. “We’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time. So, it’s exciting, right?”

“We’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time”



Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson discusses with @WorldWideWob, @DarthAmin, and Ryan McDonough what it would be like to have LeBron return to Cleveland



Hear our Summer League coverage! ⬇️https://t.co/jnEcXNELrs pic.twitter.com/RLf47TlpM5 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 12, 2026

Atkinson admitted feeling nervous, explaining that LeBron has earned the right to take his time before making this next free agency move. Like everybody else in Northeast Ohio, the 59-year-old head coach is waiting for official word from LeBron on where he will play basketball for his 24th season in the NBA.

But Atkinson’s comments came off incredibly strong.

They came off as somebody who knew more than what they were leading on, especially when he joined the broadcast booth on Amazon Prime Video during Cleveland’s Summer League matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

“You guys know there’s a little free agency thing on right now so…that could be our real jump and you know what I’m talking about,” Atkinson said. “That’s exciting too.”

While Atkinson didn’t mention LeBron by name, acquiring the greatest player of all time would certainly be something that helps the Cavs make a real jump in the 2026 season. After all, Atkinson coached a Cavs team with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden that felt assembled in the 11th hour and they still made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adding the greatest player of all time would cement their status as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference and a viable threat to win the championship next season.

But these comments from Cleveland’s head coach will put a tremendous amount of pressure on Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman and assistant general manager Brandon Weems.

Signing LeBron makes perfect sense for the Cavs.

They have a huge need for a starting small forward which was exposed in their Eastern Conference Finals sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks. They’re a team craving championship-level leadership, and James would bring four rings into the locker room. Off the court, everybody knows how cinematic it would be for James to finish his career in Northeast Ohio, less than an hour away from where he became a high school phenom at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

Atkinson wasn’t speaking in absolutes. But he sounded like somebody who was very excited about the potential of coaching an all-time great in Cleveland. If Altman and Weems can’t pull it off, these comments will backfire just as hard as Atkinson’s analytics comments did back a few months ago.