Kenny Atkinson Speaks on What He's Looking For Out Of The Younger Players At Training Camp

Breaking into a rotation can be an extremely difficult thing to do for a young player. Especially for a team that hopes to compete for a title. That is exactly the spot numerous players find themselves in for the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

But there are opportunities ahead of the season to impress as well as standout among the competition. Training camp can represent one such opportunity, as it provides the coaching staff the chance to evaluate each player on a deeper level.

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson is aware of that and when asked about what he’s looking for out of his young talent, he was quick to highlight a few particulars.

The first thing is compete right? The competitive spirit then the second thing is understanding our concepts and how we play and then, do they understand our role like where they are, depending on who they're playing with? Kenny Atkinson

Cleveland's head honcho expanded upon this by highlighting the need to understand what's required when lining up beside certain players.

If they are with James, they might have to play one way, Donovan another so you have to understand the people around you and that's hard for a young player they're used to just being the best. and doing what they want and that's a big adjustment for the NBA.

Having a competitive spirit is certainly one thing but actually picking up on team concepts is another. Some players learn and adapt to things differently. Both are vital to having a lasting career in the association.

It’s the first that we have continued to hear about regarding a few players on the roster but none more so than Rookie Guard Meleek Thomas, whom many teammates have been routinely quoted as calling a “dog”.

Quite honestly, it’s this type of environment that could foster further development from a player like Thomas, who appears to carry a chip on his shoulder after being passed up by several teams in the 2026 NBA Draft.

A good showing during camp could lead to increased opportunities in the preseason games that follow, and so on and so forth.

Thomas isn’t the only youngster that needs to impress his coaching staff. 2nd-year guard Tyrese Proctor, who missed summer league play to suit up for the Australian National Team during FIBA Worldcup Qualifiers, needs a good showing at camp too.

The same could be said for Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who might be on the outside looking in at backup Power Forward with the team’s acquisition of Mario Hezonja.

The reality is that the roster is full of young talent and only so many will get the chance to see the floor during the 2026-27 season. And while performing at a high level during camp doesn't guarantee a role moving forward, it is the first step toward doing so. Time will tell what the rest of camp brings.