Why Tyrese Proctor Could Be the Cavs’ Next Breakout Player

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quite busy (and successful) trying to bolster their roster through this off-season. That said, a great deal of the improvement this team is seeking could come from some of the internal options. In other words, taking another significant step forward, as a team, may ultimately require several players already on the roster to improve.

One of the more intriguing candidates is Tyrese Proctor.

The 49th overall pick in last year's draft may not have received consistent minutes as a rookie, but there were enough flashes during his limited opportunities to make his sophomore season one worth keeping an eye on.

Proctor Flashed Potential as a Rookie

Proctor appeared in 50 games during the 2025-26 season, making one start while averaging 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 41.3% from the field and 35.1% from three-point distance. Those numbers aren't going to jump off the page. But the underlying skill set was intriguing. There was a rotation caliber guard in there somewhere.

Cleveland primarily utilized Proctor as an off-ball guard, which came to the surprise of no one considering the massive talents he's both playing beside and fighting for minutes with. As a result, the youngster managed just a 20.8% usage rate, which placed him within the 47th percentile among combo guards. It wasn't uncommon to see him stationed above the break or in the corners waiting to receive the ball.

That said, his catch-and-shoot production left something to be desired, as he converted just 34.2% (26-of-76) of those opportunities. But even with that being the case, Proctor still displayed enough to suggest that the skillset was there and that in time, he would be a viable spacing outlet.

However, Proctor's potential becomes much more interesting when you put the ball in his hands.

Proctor Could Develop Into A Reliable Creator

The Aussie quietly showed some encouraging signs operating the pick-and-roll. He produced 0.94 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler, scoring 75 total points when initiating those sets—the fifth-most on the Cavaliers. Perhaps more importantly, he looked comfortable doing it.

Proctor doesn't possess an explosive first step or an elite handle, but he's crafty enough to manipulate defenders and create opportunities off the dribble. He recorded 128 total drives during his rookie season and attempted 55 shots on those possessions, converting 49.1% of them. Again, it can't be forgotten that it came with the benefit of limited volume, but there were flashes of a legitimate secondary creator.

That was especially evident in the midrange, where Proctor converted on 11-of-22 attempts, good for 50%. For a Cavaliers team that just added another up-and-coming creator in Meleek Thomas as well as another in Peyton Watson, this would feel like found money. They could eventually need another inexpensive source of shot creation behind Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, this potential area of development is worth monitoring.

Legitimate Defensive Upside

Proctor is a work in progress defensively, particularly when isolated against NBA-caliber scorers. But there were encouraging signs elsewhere. He finished within the 89th percentile in Ball Screen Navigation and the 80th percentile in Off-Ball Chaser Defense during his rookie campaign. That's significant.

Proctor consistently showed the willingness to fight through screens and stay attached to his assignment. Those possessions occasionally resulted in turnovers or steals simply because he refused to die on picks. At his size, he doesn't need to become an elite defender to provide value.

If Proctor can combine competent point-of-attack defense with his screen navigation and continue developing as a creator, Cleveland could have a legitimate rotation player on its hands.

There will undoubtedly be a positional battle occurring for the backup point guard minutes with training camp potentially ironing out some of that. Funnily enough, despite frequently playing off the ball, Proctor actually spent 48% of his minutes at point guard during his rookie season.

At 6-4, with a wingspan of roughly 6-7, he provides more size than the Cavaliers have traditionally had from their smaller guards. If the playmaking and defense develops, there's a scenario where Proctor eventually absorbs some of Cleveland's backup point guard responsibilities. Perhaps even this season.