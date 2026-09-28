Meleek Thomas Could Become One of the Cavaliers' Most Intriguing Young Players

When the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted dynamic rookie guard Meleek Thomas, they were elated as they felt that a 1st Round talent fell right into their lap. And the word on the street, is that Cleveland is ecstatic about the youngster.

To be honest, it’s not hard to see why that may be the case. Thomas was a high-level off ball shot within the college ranks, knocking down 41.6% of his attempts from long range in his lone season suiting up for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He drilled a staggering 82 triples during the 2025-26 season, the 9th most in the SEC conference.

He managed to carry that efficiency and then some to the NBA ranks, at least during Summer League action. During that small, 4 game sample size, Thomas was everything he was reputed to be and more, posting averages of 27.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists, and 2.0 Steals, while knocking down 50.0% of his field goal attempts, including a white hot 43.8% from beyond the arc.

He was a threat when operating without the ball, drilling a great deal of his catch and shoot attempts from both the corners and above the break but it’s perhaps what he did with the ball, that was most impressive.

Without many true point guards to turn to during the 2026 Summer League, Cleveland elected to place the ball in Thomas’ hands, asking him to conduct the offense. It was without question, a true test for the rook but not one he was underprepared for. After all, he did boast a usage rate of 23.6% during his freshman season.

The returns were quite promising as the Pittsburgh native managed a few highlight-reel worthy assists while getting his fellow wine and golders involved.

He found teammates out in transition, hit cutters in stride, spotted wide open shooters along the perimeter, and operated the pick-and-roll with enough promise to warrant the belief that he could do much the same beside true NBA-caliber talent around him.

And he did even more damage as an on-ball creator, using screens to his advantage, getting downhill and applying a good deal of pressure to the interior of the defense, and converting on pull-up jumpers like no one’s business.

It was the type of performance typically reserved for high draft picks. And based off what we have seen to date, Thomas might very well have been a lottery level talent that multiple teams passed on. Heck, he led in numerous categories by the end of summer league festivities. A list that includes total both Points per game (27.3) and total Points (109), as well as made field goals (41).

He would also end summer league with a usage rate of 31.6% and ultimately took the first steps towards proving he could handle lead guard duties.

Cleveland's upcoming training camp and preseason should give him even more of an opportunity to separate himself from the proverbial pack. If Thomas manages to impress, he could force Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s hand in playing him real rotational minutes, presumably at the point.

And with Cleveland's current lack of proven, reliable shot creators within the ranks of the 2nd unit, the opportunity for him to see the floor consistently, might very well be there.