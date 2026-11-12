Key Cog From Michigan's 2026 NCAA Championship Squad Acquired by Cleveland Charge
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Well, well, well. The Cleveland Charge are still making moves. Just one game into the 2026-27 G League season, they have gone out and brought another player in. Of course, Tristan Enaruna was released from his two-way contract a week ago, so perhaps they’re just looking for extra bodies.
Now joining the team is a player who won the National Championship at Michigan last year. A four-year college player who was a key reserve in every season.
Let’s talk about the new guy, and what he may bring to the squad. Let’s talk about Will Tschetter.
Michigan To The Pros
It’s not all that common for players to play four years of D-1 college ball at the same school in the NIL era. Well, Will Tschetter, a key reserve on Michigan’s bench, stayed for four years. He was never really a starter, opening just 15 times in his 135 appearances.
But, he was there, he was vital, and he helped deliver on the big stage.
Tschetter logged 16 minutes in the Final Four, grabbing three rebounds and dishing an assist out. On a club filled with NBA players (Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson), his defense and hustle kept him on the floor. In the contest, he finished with +9. He played six minutes in the National Championship.
Tschetter, a one-time starting high school quarterback, played in 135 games. He averaged 14.7 minutes per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38% from the 3-point range. He shot 80% at the charity stripe overall, and made 90% of his foul shots as a senior.
He averaged five points and two rebounds total, flying under the radar on the stat sheet. But during the team’s title-winning season last year, he finished with a positive game score in 29 of 40 appearances en route to the team’s 37-3 finish. He even scored 16 points on opening night in a blowout win against Oakland University.
And now, he’s got a golden opportunity in front of him in the G League.
Ready To Keep It Rolling
Will Tschetter landed a tryout with the Rip City Remix, but was waived before getting the chance to prove himself. Now, he finds himself on a very solid Cleveland Charge bunch. Rashaun Agee looked fantastic on opening night. Zack Austin is trying to be the first player with the spelling of his name to land in the NBA. He dropped 27 in the opener.
If the Charge are looking for a defense-first, and energy-bringing forward, they have their guy. For what it’s worth, Peyton Watson averaged 3.3 points per game in college. He was 32% from the field and 22% from the 3-point range. It’s not all about putting the ball in the basket if you can do all the other things.
We’ll see if Tschetter gets on the floor for the Charge, and perhaps his effort can earn him a chance in the big leagues.
Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey. He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.Follow AcrossCavs