Key Cog From Michigan's 2026 NCAA Championship Squad Acquired by Cleveland Charge

Well, well, well. The Cleveland Charge are still making moves. Just one game into the 2026-27 G League season, they have gone out and brought another player in. Of course, Tristan Enaruna was released from his two-way contract a week ago, so perhaps they’re just looking for extra bodies.

Now joining the team is a player who won the National Championship at Michigan last year. A four-year college player who was a key reserve in every season.

Let’s talk about the new guy, and what he may bring to the squad. Let’s talk about Will Tschetter.

Former Michigan Wolverines forward, Will Tschetter, has been acquired by the Cleveland Charge. Tschetter was previously with the Rip City Remix in training camp as a tryout player, but was waived before opening day. Tschetter gets a new opportunity in Cleveland.



Charge… pic.twitter.com/aJ4ryk3IAb — TheNBA2KGLeagueShow (@GleagueFan) November 12, 2026

Michigan To The Pros

It’s not all that common for players to play four years of D-1 college ball at the same school in the NIL era. Well, Will Tschetter, a key reserve on Michigan’s bench, stayed for four years. He was never really a starter, opening just 15 times in his 135 appearances.

But, he was there, he was vital, and he helped deliver on the big stage.

Tschetter logged 16 minutes in the Final Four, grabbing three rebounds and dishing an assist out. On a club filled with NBA players (Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson), his defense and hustle kept him on the floor. In the contest, he finished with +9. He played six minutes in the National Championship.

Tschetter, a one-time starting high school quarterback, played in 135 games. He averaged 14.7 minutes per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38% from the 3-point range. He shot 80% at the charity stripe overall, and made 90% of his foul shots as a senior.

He averaged five points and two rebounds total, flying under the radar on the stat sheet. But during the team’s title-winning season last year, he finished with a positive game score in 29 of 40 appearances en route to the team’s 37-3 finish. He even scored 16 points on opening night in a blowout win against Oakland University.

Will Tschetter had a nasty dunk in the second half against Cleveland State 🔥#B1GMBBall x @umichbball pic.twitter.com/h7Bqmj4YWG — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 5, 2024

And now, he’s got a golden opportunity in front of him in the G League.

Ready To Keep It Rolling

Will Tschetter landed a tryout with the Rip City Remix, but was waived before getting the chance to prove himself. Now, he finds himself on a very solid Cleveland Charge bunch. Rashaun Agee looked fantastic on opening night. Zack Austin is trying to be the first player with the spelling of his name to land in the NBA. He dropped 27 in the opener.

Top two-way contract prospects to watch on the Cleveland Charge in their season opener:



Noam Yaacov

Zack Austin

Kadary Richmond

Curtis Jones

Tristan Enaruna*

Jaxson Robinson



Profiles from https://t.co/6rOSn0DULU pic.twitter.com/omD2KRYMLv — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) November 10, 2026

If the Charge are looking for a defense-first, and energy-bringing forward, they have their guy. For what it’s worth, Peyton Watson averaged 3.3 points per game in college. He was 32% from the field and 22% from the 3-point range. It’s not all about putting the ball in the basket if you can do all the other things.

Will Tschetter drains the three 💪 @umichbball



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/LasV376ZYs — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2026

We’ll see if Tschetter gets on the floor for the Charge, and perhaps his effort can earn him a chance in the big leagues.