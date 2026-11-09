3 Cleveland Charge Players That Could Make Sense for Cavs This Season

The importance of two-way contract players in the NBA cannot be overstated. Instituted ahead of the 2017-18 season, the purpose was to open more spots for select players to make it to the association. To help with injury relief. And to provide growth opportunities for rostered guys with G League reps.

In the case of this year’s Cleveland Cavaliers team, they are playing a bigger role than expected. Tristan Enaruna and Riley Minix have both seen rotation minutes already.

Enaruna actually got hurt late in the Sixers' win. Minix, who was cut for familiar face Norchad Omier the day before, was actually re-signed to his deal.

He took the place of Enaruna and played 10 minutes against the Knicks. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to see another Cleveland Charge player called up for duty.

Here are three options for the Cavs to pick from their G-League affiliate.

1) Rashaun Agee

A veteran in the college game, Rashaun Agee spent seven years playing college basketball. The forward had a strong finish with Texas A & M before joining the Cavs for Summer League. He also secured an Exhibit 10 deal and logged some preseason minutes.

26 DAYS UNTIL BUCKY BALL RETURNS 🔥



Mr. Double-Double Rashaun Agee dropped 26 points, 11 rebounds, and this game-winner in 3OT against LSU ‼️ @AgeeRashaun #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/EmwX7v4gHC — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) October 8, 2026

The 26-year-old is playing with the Charge in the season ahead. At 6”8, Agee provides strength and size on the floor. He adds height that is missing on the floor in the absence of Jarrett Allen and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

His G League debut will happen tomorrow night, and he’s certainly a viable candidate to take the place of Riley Minix if they opt to make another change.

2) Curtis Jones

Guard is really not the position of need in Cleveland right now, but Curtis Jones is certainly a capable player. He got 10 NBA contests in Denver last year as a teammate of Peyton Watson. In the G League, he averaged 10 threes a game and proved to be a sharpshooter.

Jones has never been shy about letting it fly, making 161 threes in two seasons with Iowa State. 24 years of age now, he is a 6”3 shooting guard. The same height as Sam Merrill, who has been dealing with some elbow discomfort.

11 points in 2 minutes.



Curtis Jones puts Denver ahead late in the 4Q! pic.twitter.com/Rg74aEYkCY — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2025

If they want to add a scorer to possibly replace some of the Merrill minutes and add something missing from Craig Porter Jr., Jones is definitely in play.

3) Tre’Von Spillers

Spending time with the team in preseason, Tre’Von Spillers provides size and athleticism. Though his rebounding dropped a bit in his senior season at Wake Forest, he averaged one steal and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Over three total campaigns in college, Spillers averaged 7.4 rebounds per game. Standing at 6”8, his length and wingspan help make up for the fact that he’s not the tallest out there. His type of game is pretty similar to what the team gets from Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Tre'Von Spillers steals the ball and finds Meleek Thomas for the fastbreak layup pic.twitter.com/TbQpZAxKzK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 17, 2026

If they want a big body who can bang for rebounds, Spillers could certainly be a candidate.

With All That Said

It’s not clear if the Cavs will make any moves. But if they do, any of these three guys could be viable two-way options. The Charge start their season tomorrow night against the Motor City Cruise. It should be a competitive bunch.