An Updated Look at Cavs Two-Way Contract Room Following Thursday's Transactions

Two days in a row, we have seen movement from the Cleveland Cavaliers. They agreed to terms with Norchad Omier on a two-way deal after he decided not to join the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate. That left them needing to make a decision.

And that was made earlier today. Three players have already signed two-way contracts in Cleveland, with an odd-man-out having to go. I speculated about what that might do in this piece yesterday, and now a decision has been reached.

Let’s discuss what the team’s plans are, and again re-introduce their current two-way players.

So Long, Riley Minix

It was February 13, 2026, that Riley Minix signed a two-way deal with the Cavs. Having been released from his deal with the Spurs a few months earlier, he joined the Cleveland Charge, where he wound up averaging 19 points per game across 22 appearances. As of November 5, 2026, he is officially a free agent again.

Cleveland opted to waive him and hold on to both Tristan Enaruna and Ernest Udeh Jr.. The former logged minutes in the team’s game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the latter spent Summer League with the team and has seemingly become one of the favorites on the sidelines.

Minix drew interest from some European clubs over the summer, and is now officially gone from the Cavs. Norchad Omier, who played six games for the Clippers a season ago, is taking his spot. A guy who spent the majority of 2025-26 with the Charge and is familiar with the system, perhaps a chance at NBA minutes could be in the cards.

What a season for Norchad Omier‼️



He finished his rookie year averaging a double-double with 19.3 PPG and 12.3 RPG on 59% FG. Omier earned G League All-Rookie Team honors and became Nicaragua's first NBA player when he was called-up to the @LAClippers. 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/xup842MiW8 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 1, 2026

Updating The Cavs Two-Way Room

Three players are now signed to two-way deals by the Cavs, with one standard roster spot still available. Mario Hezonja’s contract guarantee date is 10 days away, while Craig Porter Jr.’s is two months away. Here’s what the team is working with now.

Tristan Enaruna has been on a two-way deal since late last season with Cleveland. He dominated with the Charge, and it was no surprise that he was brought back this year. He played 16 minutes against the Thunder with the team short-handed, and more than held his own.

Ernest Udeh Jr. averaged nine rebounds per game as the starting center for Miami last year. He also proved to be a very solid rim protector. He has yet to play a game with the Cavs, but may get some opportunities as the year goes on. He may well thrive for the Charge and draw a lot of headlines.

And now, welcoming Norchad Omier back to Cleveland. He didn’t have an NBA deal last time, so this two-way deal is a nice change for him. He averaged a double-double with them a season ago, after being a dominant player in college, regularly posting double-doubles across all five campaigns.

Omier and Enaruna are candidates for minutes if the team remains short-handed, while it appears Udeh is going to continue to get full reps with the Charge.

With Riley Minix gone, all three two-way signees in Cleveland are frontcourt players. The waived guard, as of now, would still play for Cleveland's G League affiliate.

We’ll see where they go from here.