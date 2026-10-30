When Meleek Thomas was out of the lineup on Thursday, it clearly created some issues for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did get 16 points from Sam Merrill, but the young, electric guard’s presence was very much missed.

The injury report for the team has got a new name on it for Saturday night against the Bucks, and it’s not Thomas we’re talking about here. Unfortunately, for the third time in six games, a big name is on the list. But this time, it’s a guy that is already going to be not playing.

As the team is without one of their top forwards for the Milwaukee game, let’s get into it.

No Jaylon Tyson For Cavaliers

Third-year man Jaylon Tyson will unfortunately be out for the Cavs on Saturday. He was listed as questionable for the Atlanta tilt with a cervical strain, and this time it’s a right ankle sprain. And the designation is already out, more than 24 hours from tip-off.

#Cavs list Jaylon Tyson (right ankle sprain) as out for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee.



Meleek Thomas (right foot inflammation) is questionable. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 30, 2026

Though he has struggled to shoot the ball in three of the team’s five games, he has been an excellent facilitator and connector on the court. With the team kind of short-handed at the wing positions, this is sort of a big loss. The team’s wing logged 66 games a year ago. In the games he missed, they went 11-5, so perhaps that’s something.

The ones replacing his minutes are certainly not the same though. Mario Hezonja will get a huge opportunity in Tyson’s absence. The returned forward has looked very promising to begin the campaign. He has done some of the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, while also getting some buckets.

He has plenty still left to show, and will probably be moving back into a situation where he will be getting first quarter minutes once again. Tyson being out also means that Meleek Thomas, pending his return to the floor, will get his first chance to crack the 25-minute mark. He has shined in less time already, and should be able to come in right with Sam Merrill out of the gate when they dip into the reserves.

Hopefully this is nothing more than a quick one-game absence for Tyson, because next week’s schedule is a bit grueling for Cleveland.

The Cavs Upcoming Stretch

The Cavaliers will play four games next week, and they’re all against contenders. The suddenly short-handed Thunder are on the calendar for Monday and Wednesday. And then a day off before a weekend back-to-back (at home) with the Sixers and Knicks.

A rematch of the team that humiliated them on opening night, followed by the ones who destroyed them in the Eastern Conference Finals. It is a week where if the team can bring it, they can silence a lot of doubters and prove their resilience.