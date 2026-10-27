The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up their second win of the season on Monday, and while the starters played well, their reserves helped put them over the top. Cleveland's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves showed the importance of having a strong bench, and throughout the season, the Cavs will rely on their reserves.

The Cavs have a solid bench, and so far, there have been some standouts. There are multiple players who have made an impact, and if the Cavaliers want to win, it will take effort from those players.

With that in mind, here are three reserves crucial to Cleveland's success this season.

1.) Mario Hezonja

Mario Hezonja is one of Cleveland's new additions, and so far, he is making his presence felt. In his season debut, the EuroLeague champion had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. It was his first time on an NBA court since his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he looked comfortable.

Mario Hezonja on waiving off Donovan Mitchell:



“I told him you’re not supposed to bring the ball up under pressure. I waived JT out to go 1-on-1 against my mismatch. I spoke to James and Donovan, there’s 5 of us on the court and you need to read those mismatch situations.” https://t.co/vqB2seJ5b1 pic.twitter.com/HIM2DNe5rg — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) October 24, 2026

Hezonja followed up with a nine-point game against the Brooklyn Nets. Then, in Cleveland's win over Minnesota, he had three points and three rebounds. Hezonja played fewer minutes than he did in the previous games, but as the season progresses, he will have a solidified role. For now, Kenny Atkinson is trying different things and is seeing what is best for the team.

Signing Hezonja was an underrated move, and as time passes, he will help Cleveland reach its goal.

2.) Jaylon Tyson

Jaylon Tyson had a breakout season last year, and he wants to keep things rolling. He averaged 13.2 points, and he started in 42 games. Tyson's role will be different this year, as Peyton Watson is the Cavs' starting wing.

Despite that change, Tyson has ample opportunity to contribute. He could be a reliable sixth man, and bring the same energy as last season. So far, he has done just that.

Tyson is one of Cleveland's key players, and he will give them the energy they need.

3.) Meleek Thomas

Meleek Thomas made a name for himself during Summer League, and on Monday, he had a big performance. The rookie had 16 points, and he played well on both ends of the floor.

Thomas was confident, and the praise he received from Donovan Mitchell before the season was justified. The second-round pick had a fantastic debut, and while he did not play in the first two games, he made a case for more minutes with his performance.

So proud of Meleek Thomas. He did not play for two games but was prepared for when his number was called!! Cleveland won in overtime and Meleek scored 16 points in an overtime win and went 4 of 5 from the three point line!



Two days ago my comment to him was to continue to… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) October 27, 2026

As the season progresses, veterans like Sam Merrill and Craig Porter Jr. will receive those minutes. However, Thomas showed that he is ready, and when his number is called, he can deliver.

This is just the beginning for the rookie, and while this season will be a learning experience, he is off to a good start.

Cleveland's bench is crucial to its success, and these three and more will play a significant role.