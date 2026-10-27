Meleek Thomas Shines in Cavs Debut as Cleveland Survives Thrilling Overtime Battle

The biggest difference with the Cavs in their game against the Timberwolves was noticeable right away.

From the very second he got on the floor, the team’s lone 2026 draft pick was up for the task and ready for his NBA debut. He helped guide the Cavaliers along to a 127-125 victory at home.

It’s hard to say a second-round pick’s presence was missed over the first two games of the season, but that is exactly what is the case here.

Let’s talk about Meleek Thomas’ incredible first game in the association and what it’s going to mean for the team moving forward.

Making An Instant Impact

From the very second he stepped on the floor, Meleek Thomas changed the energy at Rocket Arena. His first basket was scored in transition as Donovan Mitchell found him leaking out.

And by the time his first quarter of action was in the books, he already had eight points. A pair of triples. Some very aggressive defense on LaMelo Ball.

Meleek Thomas with a layup and two 3s for his debut buckets in the NBA



34th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft



pic.twitter.com/tW0qcXU8vE — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 26, 2026

The thing with Thomas, which has been known from his days in the Summer League, is that he is not shy. He brings the confidence level of a veteran, not a guy who only played one year of college ball. A guy with a nose for the ball, he showed it on both ends of the floor.

He entered the game ahead of Mario Hezonja this time around, and he proved Kenny Atkinson right immediately. Not to knock the Croatian forward, who wound up playing crucial second and fourth-quarter minutes.

Second-Half Buckets

Not only did Meleek Thomas get it going in the first half, but he did the same in the third quarter. He knocked down two more threes, ending that period with 16 points on 6-8 shooting. The interesting thing is that he wound up in the second round of the draft. The Cavs traded out of the first one to move back, and their guy was right there for the taking.

He had the whole crowd buzzing and was playing at a level not seen by either Tyrese Proctor or Craig Porter Jr. during the first two games of the year.The team’s bench outlook was already pretty positive, and now it’s even more the case.

SORRIAM. NÓS VAMOS SORRIR.



MELEEK THOMAS ESTÁ ENTRE NÓS pic.twitter.com/V18yCYZ0Xt — Cavaliers Brasil (@CavaliersBrasil) October 27, 2026

The rookie provided the spark in each half of this game, and it very much appears that his story is just getting started. This is a name people have to remember to keep an eye on.

What This Means Moving Forward

The Cavs have another weapon on their hands. It also means that Craig Porter Jr. could be a bit expendable. His contract guarantees in mid-January, so a decision could be made ahead of that to perhaps try and save a little money that they can reinvest elsewhere.

Meleek Thomas is a baller. With a four-game week coming up, including the first back-to-back of the campaign, he will have a number of chances to showcase what he can do.

Perhaps he’ll even get the chance to close some games out.

The game went to overtime, where they picked up an impressive 129-127 win over the Wolves.