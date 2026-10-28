The Cavs’ Quiet Connector: How Jaylon Tyson Is Linking the Offense Early in 2026-27

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a few things to iron out. Who would run backup point? Who would be the first “big” off the bench? How could they best utilize several of their new additions? All of these were reasonable things to ponder and to extent, they still being workshopped.

And while the focus has mostly been on exciting new additions like rookie sensation Meleek Thomas, veteran forward Mario Hezonja, and prized acquisition Peyton Watson, one of the most riveting developments we’ve seen so far, has come from a name many Cavs fans know well.

Ladies and gentlemen, Jaylon Tyson is quietly morphing into a very connective piece for Cleveland. Just not in the way that some may have anticipated.

While it may have been perfectly fine to assume that Tyson’s steady off-ball shot making could be used to bridge the gap between the team’s many on-ball creators and it’s Bigs, it’s his feel for hitting the open man that has stood out on the film.

Through Tyson’s first three appearances this season, he is averaging a very encouraging 3.7 Assists, the third highest on the team. His assist percentage at 22.0%, is nearly double what it was last season (11.7%), and his Assist-to-Usage (0.99) is also a career high.

And though he’s averaging the highest usage rate (22.2%) of his career, many of the plays that he’s made for others have come with him operating mostly off the ball as he’s constantly making the extra pass along the perimeter and found cutters when possible.

But if there is one particular skill that has been on full display thus far, it’s Tyson’s passing out of the short roll. He is a quality decision maker when on the move and he tends to process things quickly, often leading to an assist out of the short roll.

Jaylon Tyson is currently 3rd on team in APG (3.7). Cleveland is using him out of the short roll more frequently and it's working. pic.twitter.com/lMVaRa2Suj — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 28, 2026

Tyson has already found several shooters in the corners for quality looks and with how he is being used positionally (54% at SF | 46% at PF), the connectivity has a chance to stick throughout the entirety of the season as he's operated in one true big lineups most of the beside Mobley/Allen.

He works well beside Mario Hezonja. He acquitted himself well alongside Cavs Rookie Meleek Thomas. And he has operated smoothly when screening for ball handlers, continuing to build chemistry with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in the pick-and-roll game.

Tyson is actively functioning as a bridge between many of the lineup shifts that occur throughout the 1st and 3rd quarters within Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s rotation, effectively linking Cleveland’s stars with its reserves in ways that some on the roster aren’t quite capable of.

If he’s able to continue balancing things, Tyson’s role and opportunities should stay consistent all season long.