Cavaliers' Bench Could Become the Difference Between a Good Season and a Great One

It can be one small factor sometimes that turns a bad season into a good one. A good one into a great one. A great one into a sensational one. The Cavs have proven that over the years, with their fringe player acquisitions and by pulling the right strings in-season.

With the group in front of them right now, it is very clear that the bench is more important now than ever. They have to deliver in such a way that it will alleviate some pressure on the starting group.

There are three things the reserve group can do in order to lift this team to another level. Let’s discuss.

Add Scoring Balance To The Team

The second unit was pivotal to the Cavs' success in each of the past two seasons under Kenny Atkinson. 2024-25 saw Ty Jerome taking the lead. In 2025-26, Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill both stepped up in a big way, with post-deadline acquisition Dennis Schröder also making some major contributions. So far, two games in, it has been mixed results.

Tyson stepped up big in game two, adding 15 points in 21 minutes after struggling in the opener. Merrill is still struggling through two games, not getting many looks, and failing to capitalize on the ones he is getting. Mario Hezonja has been their energizer bunny so far, and his ability to score from inside and out provides the team a real weapon on the floor.

There will be nights where he can amass the 20-point plateau and be a serious threat for the squad. Not just on the fringes, but for real. The reserves can help the team to add balance to a starting five that has been a bit inconsistent out of the gate.

Turn Losses Into Wins

The best thing a squad’s reserves can do is to take a game that looks lost and totally turn it around. Kenny Atkinson hasn’t been one of those coaches willing to bench players entirely, going to full reserve units during a game. Gregg Popovich was very famous for that with the Spurs, with some others following his lead.

How many games did Cleveland win in the postseason because Sam Merrill rose to the occasion? Whether it was taking charges or burying threes, he delivered. Ty Jerome won a lot of contests for this team two years ago. The best teams have reserve units that can maintain the level of the starters and also elevate as well.

Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja will have games like that. At some point, when they “deem him to be ready”, Meleek Thomas will be doing it too. There is potential with this unit. It needs to be managed a bit better, but it can help out significantly.

Jaylon Tyson --> Mario Hezonja --> Jaylon Tyson --> THREE POINTSpic.twitter.com/RnXIY5tWUo https://t.co/COcPXfLr9x — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 25, 2026

Keep The Team Balanced

It’s on the reserves to emerge as starters in the wake of injury. In the modern era, few players log all 82 games. Not everyone can just be Mikal Bridges. It’s with that in mind that the reserves are tabbed for fill-in starts. Those are the games that teach you what you need to know.

A squad is only as good as the last players on the bench. Cleveland will hopefully be able to find a way to fill their 15th roster spot with an experienced veteran by season’s end, but for now they have 14 standard-contract players. Two are hurt, as Khalifa Diop remains out with a knee issue, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin is out with a back injury.

So, out of the 12, the only two sitting are Meleek Thomas and Thomas Bryant. Whenever someone needs a rest day or has a slight tweak, they will probably be elevated into the rotation. And it’s how they keep everything balanced that will show what this team can do.

It would be great if Donovan Mitchell could show up every night. Same with Evan Mobley. If Peyton Watson and James Harden could add a bit more on the offensive end. But it won’t always be the case. The reserves have to help balance that.

If the team wants to be great, it has to be the ones who sub in that do their jobs.