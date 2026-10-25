Cavaliers Could Make a Surprising Rotation Change After Slow Start

Setting rotations is one of the major jobs of an NBA coach. If they do a good job and are able to make sure they put everybody in the right position, good things will come. If it doesn’t work out as such and the pairings are off, it will not lead to the results you’re looking for.

It is very clear that some form of change is needed to the Cavs groupings. The team limped to the finish line in each of its first two games, losing the first and just barely holding on to earn the victory in their second.

Here are a few moves they can consider making.

Getting Meleek Thomas On The Floor

It was a topic of discussion all offseason long, but the Cavs three guards were in competition for minutes all summer, and all of camp. Preseason clearly didn’t tell the whole picture, because the most involved of the three has played zero of the team’s 96 minutes. Meleek Thomas possesses the ability to get his own basket, something only a few guys on this team can do.

He proved in Vegas he was an electric scorer. He could get into the passing lanes. The thing is, he’s not going to spend time in the G-League. If that isn’t the case, he could be helping on the actual court. Craig Porter Jr.’s minutes have had a few nice moments, but been shaky overall. Before his first-half stint last night, Tyrese Proctor had also added minimal to this team.

It doesn’t need to be more than five to seven minutes, but it could be something for Thomas. Those are the minutes that Ty Jerome broke out in two seasons ago. Give him a chance. They need a lift, a burst of energy, if you will. The rookie can add that.

Less Minutes For James Harden

Two games into the season, and James Harden is not looking anywhere near his best. He is 6-20 from the floor. 12 assists to 10 turnovers, which is an atrocious ratio for the Hall-of-Fame floor general. He is 4-12 on 3PT and is missing all of the floaters at the rim.

They could easily drop his minutes closer to 27-30, and allow extra looks for some other guards. Sam Merrill is playing a decent amount to open, but a few extra minutes wouldn’t hurt. Taking him off could let Donovan Mitchell be more comfortable ball-handling. If the team does want to try Craig Porter Jr. more, then it could let him play on the ball.

All of the backup ball-handlers in Cleveland are obviously better with the ball in their hands. They aren’t getting the chances to be playmakers and control possessions. It’s a similar thing to what plagued Dennis Schröder during the postseason.

Let Harden watch the game from the bench a bit longer, and rather than having one of he or Mitchell out there together, trust another guard to hold it down.

Thomas Bryant Minutes

While Nae’Qwan Tomlin is out, Thomas Bryant is the energizer bunny big man. He has shown it at times throughout his career and did so for the team a year ago. He can get out there and raise the energy levels.

Bryant is a good rebounder, and this is a major problem for the club. Toss him on the floor. Let him go to work. It will fix the problem on the boards (a little), and allow a floor-spacing five. He provides serious value.

Will They Implement?

7:00 PM tomorrow night, the Cavs host the red-hot Timberwolves, who will be on the second-end of a back-to-back. Let’s see what the night brings.