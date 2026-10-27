Instant Reactions to the Cleveland Cavaliers Overtime Win Against the Timberwolves

It was the Minnesota Timberwolves who blew the lead in a game involving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Minnesota was up by over 15 points at one point before the Cavs were able to make smart decisions and hit their shots. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 26 points, with James Harden adding 19 points and 9 assists.

But in the performance of the game comes Meleek Thomas. In his NBA debut, Thomas came in and immediately made an impact for the Cavs as they mounted a comeback in the third quarter as it was tied at 86.

James Harden

After a bad first half, Harden had just 2 points on 1-for-5 shooting. Looking like yet another performance where Cavs fans would talk about his performances. He came to play in the second.

In that second half, not only did he make the clutch floater that tied the game for the Cavs to go into overtime, but he also shot 6-for-11 with three made 3-pointers. His composure in crunch time is what this Cavs team needs, if only he can keep that calming presence throughout an entire game.

Peyton Watson

It was his best game yet for Cleveland. He was going into this game to be the primary defender on Anthony Edwards. You can not really stop Ant, but all he had to do was slow him down, which he did despite Edwards scoring 47.

Watson’s presence was made known especially at the basket; he secured the game-winning block in overtime along with another 3 blocks in the game.

His three-point shooting is still a topic of concern, but he made some crucial baskets and stopped multiple runs from the Timberwolves all night.

Donovan Mitchell

Spida led the team in the best way possible. This is the version of Mitchell that the Cavs need. He took 21 shots tonight, he needs to have to be taking that many shots every game. Whether he is shooting efficiently or not.

That pick-and-roll was so smooth tonight as well, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They worked well to get him open and make actual good decisions with the ball, whereas the Cavs had been turning the ball over too many times this season.

The ball also went into his hands at the end of the game to seal the T-Wolves' fate and put them in a spot of desperation that the Cavs had been in.

Meleek Thomas

The final player who gave me the biggest reaction was Meleek Thomas. In his very first NBA game, he was on point. He went 6-10 and 4-6 from three and finished with 16 points.

This performance has almost certainly given him regular minutes going forward as both Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. did not play.

This game tonight told me one big thing. That if the Cavs can not play with a big lead, but they will pay their best basketball when down. Maybe do that every game now.