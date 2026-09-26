Mutual Respect Between Cavs PG & Front Office Played Huge Part In Key Offseason

From the day he was first acquired by the Cavaliers last February, James Harden has left a lasting impression. The team went 19-7 in the 26 games he appeared in during the regular season. There was even an unexpected visit from his friend Travis Scott in the postgame of the debut.

They found a recipe that worked, and it helped bring them up to #4 in the East standings. When things got dire against the Pistons in round two, it was Harden that stepped up and delivered in the big moments.

And now coming into his second season with the team, Koby Altman has been heaping praise on his veteran guard, being one of the main reasons everything came together.

Patience Is A Virtue

A large chunk of Koby Altman’s presser yesterday was spent heaping praise on James Harden. The 11X All-Star will play a massive role for the Cavs this year, but that isn’t the part that’s important. It was how he handled himself, and was willing to be patient to get paid. It was in how he helped lead the recruiting charge for restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

“"He deserves so many flowers for [how he handled the offseason]." That is what Altman had to say (and elaborated on) as it relates to the above point. Harden was critical in the team being able to save money and get under the aprons before deciding to spend. It helps provide them the flexibility that was missing at this time last season.

"He deserves so many flowers for [how he handled the offseason]."



"The first kind of word that comes to my mind is 'unselfish'... He's really at this great point in his career where he just wants to win."#Cavs Koby Altman and Kenny Atkinson on James Harden#LetEmKnow @WEWS pic.twitter.com/KKhkYfbjcf — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 25, 2026

Altman also had this to say about Harden:

“"The first kind of word that comes to my mind is 'unselfish'... He's really at this great point in his career where he just wants to win."

This is a player that is in the last few seasons of his incredibly storied run in the association. Harden has done everything except win a ring, and it’s clear he wants to now do it in Cleveland. The front office appreciates the sacrifice, and it’s very much clear that there is mutual respect.

What’s Next for the Cavs?

Thanks to James Harden, Peyton Watson is in fact in the fold. The team has got an incredible new forward to improve their defense further, and continue to space the floor with that 40% 3PT stroke.

Of course, Harden’s backcourt mate, Donovan Mitchell, is looking to do more big things this time around. The team leaves for training camp in Spain in a few days, where they’ll get their first look at the Exhibit-10 signings, and see the shape in which everybody returned in.

Koby Altman On Why The Cavs Are Holding Training Camp From Spain:



“[0:13] There’s a few reasons. We’re actually going to go to the Middle East to play. Obviously, no one is going to the Middle East right now to play basketball games. We’re gonna play two preseason games… pic.twitter.com/H1waZwhBgQ — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) September 25, 2026

The preseason will start against the Celtics on Oct. 8. The regular season gets going for Cleveland two weeks later on Oct. 22 in Philadelphia against the new-look team with LeBron James headlining the power forward position.

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a busy (and memorable) October.