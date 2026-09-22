3 Reasons This Could Be the Most Important Cavaliers Season Yet

There aren’t any unimportant NBA seasons. 30 teams come in with goals each time around, whether that be to win the title, make the playoffs, or just improve. Sometimes it is just talent development and the whole win-loss thing isn’t even a factor.

For the 2026-27 Cleveland Cavaliers though, this is a massively important campaign. There is some pressure on them to perform following the final events of the 2025-26 year. Perhaps even the most vital of any in the Donovan Mitchell era.

Here are three reasons why.

Building On Previous Season’s Success

Making the conference finals is a big deal no matter which team you are. It’s tough to do and the Cavs had to go through two Game 7’s to make it there. Donovan Mitchell continued to perform on the big stage and along with a strong supporting cast, got them into it with the Knicks.

The problem was what happened once they got into the fourth quarter of Game 1 there. Holding a massive lead on the Knicks, they had an epic collapse, blowing a lead that had never been surrendered in a playoff game in the way in which they did. And it’s about how things continue from there.

Even with that, it was a major success. It is critical they make it at least just as far. Because if they don’t, there could be some heads on the chopping block and jobs lost.

The Sheer Amount of Money Invested In Starting Five

There is not another team in the NBA outside of Cleveland where the full starting five is all making north of $20 million per season. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are on max deals. Peyton Watson is now getting $22 mil a year. James Harden just over $30 million. Jarrett Allen, at the center spot, will rake in $28 million.

This is a sizable investment into the core group, though the good news is they have at least three years before any of them become available on the trade market. It can’t be a first-round exit with this payroll. It cannot be a second-round departure either. Worst case scenario, it has got to be a return trip to the ECF.

The problem if the team doesn’t perform is that everything could change. The East is loaded, but the veterans of this roster have got to step up and deliver. It could be the end of Kenny Atkinson and perhaps even Allen if it does.

Show LeBron James What He’s Missing

Though this may not be a direct reason in the minds of the players, LeBron James did in fact spurn Cleveland. The stage was set for one last return to where it all started to try and retire on top. Rather than pick the Cavs, James chose to ink a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Whether it was Jaylon Tyson’s “this is Donovan Mitchell’s city now” comments or just a question of fit, it did happen. The pivot was to Peyton Watson, who also projects perfectly into the starting five on his new team. But the fact is, James didn’t come back. Finishing ahead of the Sixers would be a massive deal internally.

Dan Gilbert and LeBron’s relationship has historically had its ups and downs. The letter Gilbert wrote after James left in 2010 stating the team would win a title first being at the center of it. There is nothing that the longtime CLE owner would like to see, one would think, than the Cavs outpacing the Sixers.

It could be a badge of honor for them. A sense of pride. Even if they don’t, it can still be a factor of motivation. Because if Philly decimates them in both the head-to-heads and over the course of the campaign, it will be another sting to the franchise.