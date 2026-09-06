The One Skill That Makes James Harden Perfect Floor General for Cavs

There was indeed a reason the Cavs made bringing James Harden back such a priority. Sure, the turnovers were a bit of an issue in the playoffs, and the shot accuracy was not always there. But this is one of the most impressive floor generals of the last decade in the NBA. The player he was in the Houston days would wow everybody.

The thing Harden can do for the Cleveland team that nobody else can, is involve each player. It’s not about the scoring (which is still there), but the facilitating and keeping his teammates ready for the action.

Let’s break down his superskill that enables him to be so successful.

The Right Pass At The Right Time

When a play needs to be made, just give the ball to #1 and watch him go. For all the scoring James Harden has done in his career, his passing highlights may arguably be more impressive. Averaging double-digit assists in a single-season has always been an impressive NBA feat, and he’s done it before.

The impressive part about Harden’s team debut against Sacramento was not his fourth-quarter scoring clinic. It was knowing when it was his time, specifically. He didn’t look to shoot much in the first three quarters, focusing instead on playmaking and knowing when to find his teammates, and where. For a first game with a team, this was incredibly impressive.

Not to mention the fact that Travis Scott interrupted the postgame presser to give kudos to his good friend. The two are close going back to Harden’s days in Houston. It was apparent right away that the Beard had the skill the team was missing from its guards. The intuition. Knowing exactly what needed to be done.

Skillful With His Craft

James Harden’s ability to be an efficient isolation player has led to some incredible numbers. Whether he’s been the scorer or the facilitator at the end. His ability to throw lobs is among the most impressive in franchise history already. Kind of like how Matthew Dellavedova would throw them up for Tristan Thompson and LeBron James. Harden was letting Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have all they wanted.

Not to mention the clutch three he hit against Detroit in last year’s playoffs in said iso situation, he just has IT. It which cannot be taught. Playing through the fractured thumb last postseason did make things ugly at times, but through that, he still had plenty of offensive highlights, and well-timed dimes.

The team prioritized his re-signing so much because they knowthe 37-year-old elevates this team’s ceiling. The 19-7 record over the 26 regular season games with Harden last year sums up exactly how good they can be with him here. Toss that into a larger sample size, with Peyton Watson also in the fold, and you have a very dangerous basketball team.

Harden is going to continue to sling dimes. Knock down his patented step-back threes (and-ones to come, too). And be the guy the Cavs need him to be.