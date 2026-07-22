The Cavaliers' Best Chance to Land LeBron Might Be Trading for Another Superstar

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have a better understanding of what is taking so long to get a decision from free agent superstar LeBron James.

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, LeBron James is taking his time with this decision to see if any of his suitors can find a way to trade for Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving.

It’s important to note that O’Connor’s reporting clearly states that the Washington Wizards want to keep Davis and the Dallas Mavericks want to keep Irving.

But if a trade for Irving or Davis would guarantee that LeBron would sign with the Cavaliers instead of the Miami Heat or Golden State Warriors, then President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman should seriously consider making a big move.

Let’s take a deeper look at the two paths that could guarantee that LeBron comes to the Cavs:

Taking a swing at Davis

Even though the Wizards are saying that they aren’t trading Davis, there’s no proof that they’ve had a lot of interest. The 33-year-old is extension eligible August 6, and Klutch Sports is incentivized to make sure Davis earns another big-money extension.

When Davis is healthy, he’s one of the best big men of this generation. The issue is staying healthy. But availability is a focus ahead of his 15th NBA season.

“What will my stats be? I don’t care. I want to play all 82 games next season, and we’re going to win at least 40 games,” Davis said about his upcoming season in Washington.

But if the Cavs packaged Jarrett Allen with Max Strus with some draft assets, the Wizards would certainly listen. The same could be said for a package of Allen with Dennis Schroder and Sam Merrill with picks sprinkled in.

There’s ways to get a deal done, especially for a young Washington team on the rise. A 33-year-old Davis better fits the timeline of the Cavs, who are ready to win a championship right now. Parting with a combination of Allen, Strus, Schroder or Merrill would be tough, but let’s not pretend like they all haven’t had their clunkers in the postseason. And Davis is no consolation prize or charity case just as a chip to land LeBron. Last season, he averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Pairing Davis and Mobley in the same frontcourt would be a combination of Defensive Player of the Year big men who could space the floor and shoot the three. It could work.

Reuniting with Kyrie

So much of the excitement about a potential reunion with LeBron is the feeling that Cleveland is the place where his story was supposed to end.

The same could be said for Irving, who was drafted by the Cavs No. 1 overall in 2011 and was part of the reason LeBron decided to return to Cleveland in 2014.

LeBron and Kyrie made some sweet music together in their three seasons together.

The Cavs won a championship in 2016, partially because of Irving’s massive three-pointer in Game 7 and LeBron’s famous chasedown block. Reuniting this pair would be a storybook reunion for everyone involved, especially because Irving has admitted that his fallout with LeBron was a mistake.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Irving is open to a return to the Cavaliers at some point.

Acquiring him wouldn’t be easy because of the salary cap, especially because the Cavs are already an expensive roster. It would likely require a third team.

Is the risk worth it?

Trading for Davis or Irving would undoubtedly be a risky move for Altman and the Cavs.

But the Cavs haven’t done anything this offseason.

During a NBA Summer League broadcast a few weeks ago, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson sounded pretty confident that the Cavs would be able to upgrade their roster in free agency. Many thought he was alluding to the team’s pursuit of LeBron, insinuating the team’s inside track.

And the vibes have shifted in recent days – and that’s likely orchestrated.

It feels like the Heat have a real chance at LeBron, and the Warriors are in the mix if they could pull off that Davis trade.

But if Davis is bought into staying healthy, and Irving would welcome a trade back to Cleveland, it could actually make a little bit of sense. Those are two NBA championship winning players that have proof of being able to win it all with LeBron.

Wasn’t that the objective of bringing him home in the first place?