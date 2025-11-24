Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson makes bold claim about Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is currently on pace to be in the MVP race come May.

The talented, 29-year-old guard is having an incredible start to the 2025 season. On Sunday, Nov, 23, the Cleveland Cavaliers played host to the Los Angeles Clippers from Rocket Arena, downing them 120-105. The win marked the team's 12th on the young campaign.

Mitchell finished Sunday night's outing with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 14-of-22 from the field and 5-of-9 from deep. His level of production directly led to the Cavaliers winning the outing as his plus minus came in at +26 through 33 minutes of gametime.

He now has the second-most 35+ point games this season, now behind just Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic. He's also only scored under 20 points once this season.

Following the victory, head coach Kenny Atkinson commented on the play of the six-time All Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

"He's in kind of a money spot in his career," Atkinson said. "He's got control of everything."

Through 15 games this season, he's averaging 30.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 50.7% from the field and 38.3% from deep range.

Just a few days ago, Mitchell complimented himself, saying this might be the best play of his entire career.

“This is the best basketball I’ve ever played," Mitchell said. "I feel like I’m one of the top scorers in the league. It’s about being efficient with it... but my teammates are making it easy for me.”

Through all of his highs this season, Mitchell's remained a humble, team-player when in interviews. Following the win over the Clippers, he took time to highlight the work forward Evan Mobley has done this year.

“He’s continuing to take steps and is a big part of why we continue to take our steps as a team," Mitchell said. "Players like him, you can’t really teach that. That’s just who he is and I’m proud of him.”

The leadership level from Mitchell continues to grow over time, especially as his desire for a NBA championship continues to heighten.

Mobley's currently averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night on 48.9% from the field. On the defensive end, he's currently averaging 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.

If he can continue to develop and become a more consistent threat on both ends of the court, his combination with Mitchell would become one of the best one-two punches in the entire league.

With a 12-6 record, the Cavaliers now turn the page to the Toronto Raptors who the team will take on from Scotiabank Arena on Monday, Nov. 24. The two sides will tip-off action at 7:00 p.m.