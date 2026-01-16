Cleveland Cavaliers divisional rival reportedly interested in Jarrett Allen trade

The NBA trade deadline on February 5 is approaching fast, and one time with plenty of eyes on them will be the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a slow start to the season, rumors of blowing up the Cavaliers four All-Stars began flying. Even as the team began to find its footing over the past few weeks, it still feels like any player could be on the move.

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly been monitoring the availability of one-time All-Star Jarrett Allen, according to Sam Amico.

Allen has long been the Cavalier with the most trade consideration. He’s always been considered an awkward fit with Evan Mobley, who is clearly a key piece of Cleveland’s long-term plan.

Cleveland has still made it work over the past few years. Turning Mobley into more of a stretch big who gets limited looks in the paint, while Allen provides just under 15 points per game and great defense.

This year has been one of Allen’s worst in a Cleveland uniform. He’s averaging just 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, while dealing with injuries. Despite Allen still having plenty of value and even having flashes of his All-Star level, there is belief Mobley would develop even more without him.

Meanwhile for the Pacers, the team is looking for life just a season after making the NBA finals. Without star player Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers currently sit at the bottom of the league with a 9-32 record.

They also lost long-time center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. Pascal Siakam has had to carry a major load of the scoring, while the new center, Jay Huff, has played some solid defense, but struggles to score over 10 points in a given night.

Allen may be a great fit for the Pacers. With Siakam being a more natural stretch big, Allen would be free to be the main paint presence, becoming the type of player he wants to be.

He would also be the team’s star on defense, allowing him to further develop and get recognition, instead of sharing the spotlight with the Defensive Player of the Year in Mobley.

In the future, Allen would likely pair very well with Haliburton. Allen has paired up very well with Darius Garland over the years, often being on the receiving end of some flashy passes from Garland.

Haliburton is an even better passer, and would likely be able to get the most offense possible from Allen.

The Cavaliers asking price likely wouldn’t be too high, as getting Allen off the books would help Cleveland manage their salary cap problem. They would likely be asking for draft capital, something Cleveland desperately needs, and potentially a big to replace Allen in the rotation, though Dean Wade or Nae’Qwan Tomlin would likely take the starting spot.

Overall, a trade like this would make sense for both teams. Allen gets a fresh start with a good fit in the Pacers, and the Cavaliers make their future stronger, while still maintaining a strong enough roster to compete right away.