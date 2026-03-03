Cleveland Cavaliers Look To Start Home-Stand Hot vs Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to build another winning streak as they take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

The Cavs game tonight marks the start of a three-game home stand in which the Cavaliers will see the Pistons, Celtics, and 76ers. The Cavaliers enter their contest against the Pistons holding a 38-24 record, and sit 8.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons who are alone at the top of the Eastern Conference.

While the No. 1 seed is most likely out of reach for the Cavaliers, they sit just 1.5 games behind the third-place New York Knicks and 3.5 games behind the second-place Boston Celtics.

Cavaliers go into Matchup vs Pistons With Multiple Injuries

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have been dealing with multiple injuries at an unlucky time. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out against the Pistons as he lingers through a groin injury. Mitchell had been averaging 28.5 points per game for the Cavs this season.

Mitchell last played for the Cavaliers on February 24.

Pistons Will get Isaiah Stewart Back for Showdown With Cavaliers

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) passes on New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Max Strus is still out with a foot injury while Dean Wade has been officially listed as questionable against the Pistons with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Pistons will be receiving reinforcements as Isaiah Stewart will return in his first game back from a suspension he received for his role in an on-court brawl against the Charlotte Hornets. Stewart was averaging 10 points per game, five rebounds per game, and leads the Pistons with 1.7 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers made it tough for themselves the last time out against the Brooklyn Nets as they won 106-102 in a game many thought would be won with a more comfortable margin. The Cavaliers will have to rely on big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to dominate the glass to give the Cavs a spark.

The battle on the glass will be on to watch between the Cavaliers and Pistons. Cavs center Evan Mobley leads the team in rebounds per game with 8.7, while Pistons big man Jalen Duren is averaging an astounding 10.7. The Cavaliers will have to be stout on the defensive side of things, as Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers tip-off tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. The game can be watched on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and NBA League Pass.