Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 6 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Starting Game 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to make a lineup change. Dean Wade had started all four games in the series so far. In Game 5, however, head coach Kenny Atkinson decided to make a change and swap out Wade for Max Strus.

Sacrificing some of the teams defensive opportunities to look into hopefully getting the team more scoring opportunities instead.

Early into Game 5, it looked like the Cavs were once again playing with no urgency or energy. It looked like a team playing a game in December or January rather than April. Some of the same mistakes from the last two games were still happening throughout that first half.

In the second half however, things changed. Evan Mobley, who has been struggling the whole series came out and put on a show. He ended the night with 23 points as the Cavs won 125-120 to take a 3-2 series lead.

In the fourth quarter Mobley hit 3 threes and looked like a completely different player. If he can continue to play like that, the Cavs could end the series in Toronto tonight.

Game 6 is going to be a battle. The team is back in Toronto looking to end the series.

The Raptors are the best team in the NBA in transition buckets. That continued in Game 5 as they dominated the rebounding and points off turnovers despite the Cavs having some of their lowest number of turnovers in the series.

There is one thing that the Cavs could take advantage of in Game 6. Brandon Ingram left the game early after only 12 minutes of game time due to a heel injury.

This leaves an opportunity for Dean Wade to be Scottie Barnes primary defender throughout the night.

Today is the Cavs 20th Game 6 in franchise history. Cleveland is 9-10 in these games.

Where to watch the Cavs at Raptors game?

Channel: Prime Video

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is out for the series. Brandon Ingram (heel) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Raptors

Ja’Kobe Walter

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Raptors predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -3.5

O/U: 219.5

Best Bet: Mobley over 25 PTS. +680.

Cavaliers 118, Raptors 110 : Late in Game 5, Scotte Barnes knocked knees with Jarrett Allen. He was struggling the rest of the night, but said he would be good to go in Game 6.

Whether or not that is the case, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen could make things difficult for him if there is even a minor amount of issues for him. Without Barnes, the Raptors struggle a ton as it was seen in the fourth quarter when they scored only 17 points.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.