Cleveland Cavaliers starter grades for blowout win over Detroit Pistons
In a game defined by runs, if you're not first to the jump, chances are you'll always finish last.
The Cleveland Cavaliers kept up their recent hot streak with a 116-95 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Led by the efforts of the starting five, the Cavs pushed ahead in the Motor City matchup until they finished a one-sided race a country mile ahead of the Pistons.
Cleveland sped away with a victory early on after staying neck-and-neck with Detroit, which was building up a short hot streak of its own with victories over the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics. The Cavs will move on to face Boston before returning to Rocket Arena for a three-game home stand, which will include their first taste of NBA Cup action in a Group A matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
Donovan Mitchell: A
Mitchell used his shiftiness and creativity to keep up his masterful scoring start with 35 points on a season-high 72.2% from the floor.
He proved to be a menace when driving to the hoop, but added on two three-pointers, including one off a heat-check crossover after making four shots in a row. The six-time All-Star added one rebound and two assists while hitting seven of his eight tries from the free throw line.
Evan Mobley: A
Mobley, who is nearing full bloom as a star for the Cavs, earned a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in about 30 minutes of play. While he continued his short cold spell from the three-point line, he stayed consistent with shorter-range jumpers and tries from the paint.
The 24-year-old tacked on five assists and deflected three shots, including two against a six-year Piston in Isaiah Stewart.
Jarrett Allen: A-
Allen notched his second night with 20 points or more this season in the Monday win. He worked with forward De'Andre Hunter to get rolling as a roller while making his first four shots in a row.
The nine-year veteran nabbed seven rebounds, including two on offense, as he faced off against Detroit's bigs and deterred shots on the interior. He rounded out the night with two assists and one steal.
Sam Merrill: A-
Merrill Magic continued its incredible run as Merrill hit three of his six shots from the three-point line. Merrill sank three shots in a row between the first and second quarters, when he created his own space on his way to another masterful shooting night. The 29-year-old guard tacked on two steals as he deflected a pass and corralled a loose ball.
De'Andre Hunter: A-
Hunter logged 13 points, five rebounds and a career-high six assists to counter an inefficient night from the floor. He found Mobley and Allen for multiple makes on his way to a career highlight.
The former Atlanta Hawks forward found some slivers of scoring success with a pair of makes as the Cavs battled with Detroit before speeding away with the win in the first quarter. He would add on two more scores as Cleveland continued to pull ahead in the second and third.